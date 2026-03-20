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BMW Group South Africa wins Diamond Sabre at Sabre Awards Africa 2026
The wins cover reputation, digital and purpose-led campaigns, showcasing work delivered across diverse client briefs.
Presented alongside the PRCA South Africa Conference 2026, the annual awards bring together senior in-house leaders, agency heads and communications specialists from across the continent. Entries were submitted from across Africa’s communications industry and evaluated by a panel of industry leaders who recognised campaigns for superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement.
“It was exciting to benchmark our work against the very best in the industry on the continent. The fact that we walked away with four awards shows that our unique way of doing things is resonating not only with our clients but also with the industry at large. It’s rewarding to see the work recognised in this way,” says Sergio Santos-van Vuuren, managing director of Reputation & Influence at Clockwork.
Clockwork’s winning campaigns and categories:
- BMW Group South Africa – Board and Presidential Visit to BMW Group Plant Rosslyn: Diamond Sabre for Superior Achievement in Reputation
Management
- Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Cause-Related Marketing Campaign
- Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Digital Campaign
- The Salvation Army – Behind the Label: Geographic Southern Africa and Best in Show Finalist
- BMW Group South Africa wins Diamond Sabre at Sabre Awards Africa 202620 Mar 09:42
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- Clockwork shortlisted 8 times across 5 brands at the Sabre Awards Africa 202611 Feb 09:28
- Clockwork appoints Jakes Naudé as managing director for Technology and Innovation19 Jan 12:55