BMW secures Alpina, launches standalone brand

BMW Group has formally launched BMW Alpina as a standalone brand after acquiring the rights to the Alpina trademark on 1 January 2026.

The move brings the long-running performance marque fully under the BMW Group umbrella, marking a new phase for the brand following decades of close collaboration. BMW said the initial focus will be on brand activation, with BMW Alpina positioned as an exclusive offering within the group’s portfolio.

According to BMW, the brand will continue to centre on a balance between performance and ride comfort, alongside a high level of customisation. Vehicles will be built to BMW Group standards, with an emphasis on bespoke materials, individual specification and distinctive design details.

As part of the transition, BMW Alpina has introduced a new wordmark. The design is positioned centrally on the rear of vehicles and is intended to reflect the brand’s standalone status within the group, while drawing inspiration from Alpina’s asymmetrical branding used in the 1970s.

BMW said the new brand direction is aimed at customers seeking high-performance vehicles with a strong focus on comfort and personalisation. Each model will be produced with extensive individual options, allowing buyers to tailor specifications to their requirements.

The launch follows BMW Group’s earlier announcement that Alpina would be integrated into the group structure, while the existing Buchloe-based operation continues to focus on service, restoration and heritage activities.