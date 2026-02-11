Trending
Clockwork shortlisted 8 times across 5 brands at the Sabre Awards Africa 2026
Clockwork has secured eight finalist entries across five brands at the Sabre Awards Africa 2026. The shortlist reinforces an emphasis on consistent delivery across diverse client contexts, from industrial and public sector engagement for BMW Group South Africa to purpose-led initiatives such as the Health Funders Association's NHI Challenge Media Launch.
The Africa Sabre Awards shortlist includes more than 120 campaigns, selected from over 500 entries submitted this year. The awards recognise superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement across the continent.
“Finalist entries matter when the work stands up in practice,” says Tom Manners, CEO of Clockwork. “What’s encouraging is the consistency in how our teams approach very different client requirements. It speaks to delivery, not just ideas.”
Clockwork’s finalist campaigns and categories:
- BMW Group South Africa – Board and Presidential Visit to BMW Group Plant Rosslyn: The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management
- Crocs – Croctober 2025: Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product)
- Health Funders Association – NHI Challenge Media Launch: Healthcare
- Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Geographic Southern Africa, Cause-Related Marketing, and Digital Campaign
- Salvation Army – Behind the Label: Geographic Southern Africa and Social Media Campaign.
The 2026 Africa Sabre Awards, hosted in partnership with the PRCA, will take place on 17 March in South Africa at The Venue, Melrose Arch.
Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
