WPRD2026 | The hardest pitch in Public Relations isn’t to the media

I entered public relations believing the hard part of this job was getting the media interested. That is what you prepare for as a student. You learn to write the pitch, find the angle, and fight for attention in a crowded news cycle.

Aobakwe Sibiya

Two pitches

What nobody warns you that there are two pitches in this profession, and the harder one is not the one you send to a newsroom.

The pitch to a journalist is actually the second pitch. The first one happens earlier and more quietly, when an organisation has to say yes to the opportunity at all. Ask anyone in this profession which of the two fails more often.

It is a pattern most PR practitioners will recognise. Press releases easily get approved. Social media carousels are always embraced; the more control over them, the better. But the moment an opportunity requires a leader to show up in person and answer questions, an interview, contribute to an opinion piece tied to the news of the day, the enthusiasm cools.

The timing can be perfect, the story relevant and the opportunity may be exactly the kind of independent credibility organisations say they want to build. Instead, the response often comes back in a familiar form: “could we rather do something for our own channels?”

At first, I thought this was simply because some organisations didn’t fully understand what PR really is. The more time I’ve spent in the profession, the more I have come to read it differently.

Owned content is safe. Every word is written, reviewed and approved before it reaches the audience; it’s published at carefully timed and controlled schedule. Nothing unexpected can happen. Earned media offers none of those things. It invites questions you did not script, a journalist whose judgement you cannot control, and no approval loop before the story runs. Owned content asks nothing of an organisation. Earned media asks it to be questioned in public.

Perhaps that’s why credibility is so much harder to build than visibility.

Understanding this now, I see that the hesitation is not ignorance. It is self-protection. Visibility on your own terms feels safe. Credibility has a price, because it can only be earned in spaces you do not control. That is precisely why it is worth more. Audiences know the difference between a message an organisation wrote about itself and a story someone independent chose to tell.

The first ‘yes’ happens inside

This realisation has changed how I understand my own job. I used to think PR practitioners build credibility for the organisations they serve. I now see it starts with building credibility within the organisations and the teams we advise first. People don’t agree to interviews because the opportunity is impressive.

They agree because they trust the person recommending it. And that trust is built slowly, through consistency, being honest when a story isn’t worth pursuing and even when it’s difficult to hear. Through continuing to bring opportunities to the table, even after the last few were declined. Those are the moments that rarely make it into conversations about public relations, but they may be the most important parts of the job.

If I could tell myself one thing on my first day in PR, it would be this: the real product of PR is not visibility. It is courage. The interviews and the headlines are what the public sees. What they do not see is the quieter work of helping an organisation become brave enough to be questioned, because that is how credibility is earned with the people it serves.

As we mark World PR Day, those quieter moments deserve recognition too. They remind us that public relations isn’t simply about generating visibility.

Visibility is easy to say yes to because it asks nothing. Credibility asks something. And only one of them keeps the door open.