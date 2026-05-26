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    Clockwork wins 5 2026 Sabre EMEA Awards

    Clockwork secured five Sabre EMEA Awards, with three wins at Sabre EMEA 2026, alongside two wins and two Certificates of Excellence at the IN2 Sabre Awards.
    Issued by Clockwork
    26 May 2026
    26 May 2026
    Clockwork wins 5 2026 Sabre EMEA Awards

    The Sabre Awards recognise excellence in branding, reputation and engagement across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This year, Clockwork’s work for Byron Thomas Properties, The Salvation Army and PURA Soda were selected from more than 2,000 entries, with just over 400 campaigns making the final cut. The winning work spanned community relations, sustainability and Africa geographic categories.

    Clockwork’s winning work:

    • Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Geographic: Africa
    • PURA Soda – The PURA Roadblock: Community Relations
    • The Salvation Army – Behind the Label: Sustainability Campaign
    • PURA Soda – The PURA Roadblock: Purpose and Impact Partnerships
    • The Salvation Army – Behind the Label: Brand Identity and Design

    Clockwork’s Certificates of Excellence:

    • Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Behavioural Science
    • Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Micro-Budget Campaign

    “The recognition across the Sabre Awards EMEA and IN2 reflects the breadth of work we’re doing and the philosophy that underpins it,” says Tom Manners, CEO of Clockwork. “Every client came with a different challenge, but our focus remains the same: create work that is earned, unexpected and effective. This has been our strongest EMEA performance yet, and it’s rewarding to see that approach recognised across different campaigns, disciplines and categories.”

    The Sabre Awards EMEA 2026 ceremony took place in London on 21 May 2026 at The Brewery.

    Read more: SABRE Awards, Clockwork
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    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
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