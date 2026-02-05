Thousands of walkers bring hope and comfort to those affected by cancer

Proceeds from the entries in a record field of around 20,000 participants in the 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa, will raise the levels of support and treatment for patients from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and through the Karoo.

Celebrating the handover of equipment and supplies purchased using funds raised by the 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk for cancer are, from the left Algoa FM marketing team member Aphelele Jonas, Gill Forlee from Reach for Recovery, Lou-Ann Stone from Project Flamingo, Yiota Kieck from Siyavuka for Kids and Nande Sipunzi from Algoa FM.

The region is served by the three cancer organisations selected in 2025 – Siyavuka for Kids, Project Flamingo, and Reach for Recovery.

The funds raised have been used to purchase a wide range of equipment and devices for the three charities.

“The generous donation will make a real and lasting difference in the lives of the children supported by Siyavuka for Kids,” says Yiota Kieck, Siyavuka for Kids board member and head of the executive committee of Siyavuka for Kids.

“The equipment provided will help ensure that vital treatment can be delivered safely and effectively, giving children undergoing cancer and blood disorder care the support they need during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

“Having reliable equipment available allows medical teams to focus fully on what matters most – caring for the children – while improving comfort, continuity of treatment and overall outcomes.

“This donation is about so much more than medical equipment. It brings hope to the children we support and peace of mind to families facing incredibly difficult journeys”.

Dr. Liana Roodt, chief executive officer Project Flamingo, says “As a cancer NGO that deeply understands the need for dignified, evidence-based care, we are profoundly grateful to Algoa FM and every participant in the 2025 Big Walk for Cancer.

“In the spirit of World Cancer Day 2026’s theme, ‘United by Unique,’ this donation enables us to honour the fact that every cancer journey is different, while strengthening equitable, people-centred care in our public hospitals”.

The equipment will be used in the Livingstone and George Provincial Hospitals, “and are a tangible example of how collective community action can meaningfully improve individual cancer journeys."

“The 2026 ‘United by Unique’ theme of World Cancer day truly captures the spirit of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, which brings together people from all walks of life united in the fight to support those affected by cancer,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

Funds raised will also provide silicone prostheses for women who have had mastectomies through Reach for Recovery.

National manager Stephanie van Deventer says “these prostheses not only restore physical balance, but also help with emotional healing.

“Many women feel inadequate and lose their sense of femininity after breast cancer. Silicone prostheses remind them that they can reclaim their bodies and confidence, allowing them to return to their professional lives with dignity.

Additionally, care bags given to patients contain important items that address the challenges faced by breast cancer patients.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each of you for your incredible support of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer,” she says.

The 2026 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa will be held on Saturday, October 31, with physical walks in George, Gqeberha and Kugompo City (formerly East London).



