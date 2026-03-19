South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Urban Brew StudiosKLAOn the DotBroad MediaHOT 102.7FMJoe PublicDentsuEast Coast RadioDuma CollectiveGagasi FMAdvertising Media ForumGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)LumicoBrave GroupPublicis Groupe AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    40 years young

    Algoa FM is devoting almost a full year to the celebration of the 40th anniversary of its founding.
    Issued by Algoa FM
    19 Mar 2026
    19 Mar 2026
    40 years young

    It was established by the South African Broadcasting Corporation on 1 January 1986, and was privatised in October 1996.

    In December 2011 the broadcast footprint was extended to the Garden Route, and the station is now well established all the way to Mossel Bay.

    George listeners have voted it their favourite local radio station two years in a row.

    By engaging on a daily basis with its listeners, the station has remained fresh and is tuned in to by all ages and demographic backgrounds.

    The mix is reflected by the participation in a World Radio Day competition in which listeners were invited to send voice notes about why they love radio.

    “The responses were really encouraging,” says programme manager Mio Khondleka.

    “Entrants reflected a broad demographic spread of varying ages, and different race groups, which confirms that over the past 40 years, Algoa FM has attracted a representative South African audience.

    “That level of engagement was great to see and speaks to how connected our audience feels with the station and the medium.

    “Listening to the listeners voice clips, it felt like a genuine “40 years young” moment.

    “A celebration of radio as a medium, and more importantly, a celebration of the voices that make up Algoa Country,” he says.

    A selection of these voice clips will be used in our imaging over the next few months as part of our 40 year celebrations.

    For managing director Alfie Jay – who was one of the team who took the station private – the standout was the way the responses reflect the station’s “fun is a serious business” maxim.

    “Since inception, Algoa FM has worked tirelessly to establish a powerful relationship of Trust with our audience and clients alike.

    “From the news we broadcast and the voices we amplify, to the brands we build and the stories we share, we encourage participation, conversation, learning, creativity, and imagination.

    “This human interaction leads to discovery and new-found opportunity.

    “Our passion to maintain radio’s relevance will always be fuelled by continuously adapting to new technologies and maintaining a strong, local, and human connection, while serving as a free, accessible, and trusted source for news, entertainment, inspiration, and a whole lot of fun,” he says.

    Read more: Alfie Jay, Mio Khondleka
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz