14 SA creatives land year-long film and TV training with Netflix

Netflix, in collaboration with the Gauteng Film Commission and the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, has selected 14 young South Africans to join the ScreenCraft Pathways training programme, where they will spend the next year working across some of the country’s leading film and television production and post-production companies.

The ScreenCraft Pathways Trainees pictured with Pelin Mavili, Netflix director of Global Affairs for Middle East, Turkey and Africa; Ben Amadasun, Netflix VP of Content for Middle East & Africa; Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission, Zamabuya Msibi acting manager: Enterprise Development at the KZN Tourism & Film Authority and Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC for Education, Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

World of local production

The streaming entertainment service also announced the programme has been renewed for a second cohort who will kick off their training in 2027.

The announcement was made at a Youth Month event hosted by Netflix, the GFC and the KZN Tourism & Film Authority in Johannesburg that brought together filmmakers, industry organisations, policymakers and government representatives to align audiovisual investment with national socio-economic goals directly in support of the government's 2026 Youth Month theme, "Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work."

The first cohort of the Netflix ScreenCraft Pathways Programme, administered by Tshikululu Social Investments and delivered in partnership with the Gauteng Film Commission and the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, are: Thobeka Nkosi, Lebohang Tsotetsi, Paballo Segalagala, Noluthando Tshazibane, Reotshepile Mohutsiwa, Tiny Mapodile, Ikageng Madia, Nontobeko Mbhele, Keletso Lesetla, Tyler-Vorne Arendse, Sipho Nuse, Bryoni Baxter, Didintle Ledwaba and Chloe Beukes.

Each trainee will receive a competitively remunerated 12-month placement in a below-the-line role of their choosing (spanning pre-production, production and post-production) embedded within Netflix's network of local production partners including Burnt Onion, Quizzical Pictures, The Refinery, Midnight VFX, Rechord Post, Mushroom Media and Gambit Films. They will be mentored by working professionals on active productions, giving them on-set, in-suite experience along with entry to specialized workshops led by Netflix, focusing on skills development and technical production and career advancement and networking platforms designed to foster sustainable professional growth and industry connections.

Growth opportunities

Pelin Mavili, Netflix director of global affairs for Middle East, Turkey and Africa: “South Africa's creative economy is one of the most compelling growth opportunities on the continent, and the talent to power it already exists here. ScreenCraft Pathways is our commitment to ensuring that talent has a structured, professional pathway into the industry, not just for the benefit of these 14 individuals, but for the long-term competitiveness of South Africa's production sector. When young South Africans are working on world-class productions, everyone wins - from the industry to the economy and the audiences who get to see their stories told."

Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission: “ScreenCraft Pathways is more than a training programme; it is an investment in the future of South Africa’s film and television industry. By giving young creatives access to real productions, experienced mentors and practical workplace experience, we are helping to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. The Gauteng Film Commission is proud to partner on an initiative that not only equips young people with critical industry skills, but also strengthens the talent pipeline needed to grow a competitive and sustainable screen sector.”

Sibusiso Gumbi, Acting CEO of KZN Tourism and Film Authority: "South Africa's film industry cannot grow sustainably unless we deliberately invest in the people who will power its future. ScreenCraft Pathways is a practical response to one of the sector's greatest challenges - creating credible pathways from learning into employment. By placing young creatives inside leading production and post-production companies, this programme provides the experience, mentorship and professional networks that are often the difference between talent being discovered and talent being lost.

"Our partnership with Netflix and the Gauteng Film Commission demonstrates what can be achieved when industry and public institutions work together to develop the next generation of film professionals. Beyond supporting individual careers, initiatives such as this strengthen the broader screen sector, enhance South Africa's competitiveness as a production destination, and contribute to job creation in one of the country's most promising creative industries."