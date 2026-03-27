OnPoint PR appointed as official publicity partner for Netflix in sub-Saharan Africa

Netflix has appointed OnPoint PR as its publicity agency partner for sub-Saharan Africa (South Africa), following a competitive multi-agency pitch process.

The appointment sees the boutique South African public relations and influencer marketing agency take on the mandate to support Netflix’s growing presence across the region, with a focus on culturally relevant, story-led campaigns.

For OnPoint PR, the partnership is rooted in a long-standing belief that African stories deserve to be told with depth, nuance and global relevance. This year marks OnPoint PR’s 16th year in business, making the appointment a particularly meaningful moment in the agency’s journey and a reflection of its continued growth and evolution.

With a client portfolio that includes Absa South Africa, Spur Corporation, White Star, Savanna and Global Citizen, plus many clients across lifestyle, consumer and entertainment sectors, OnPoint PR is uniquely positioned to elevate Netflix’s brand profile and engagement within the region.

Fatima Ouanssaidi, co-founder and CEO, and Vista Kalipa, co-founder and MD at OnPoint PR

“This is a proud moment for us. We are really looking forward to being part of the incredible team at Netflix and contributing to the stories coming from the region and the world in a meaningful way. There is so much richness, talent and perspective across the continent, and we’re excited to help bring those stories to life and connect them with audiences both locally and globally,” says Fatima Ouanssaidi, co-founder and CEO at OnPoint PR.

“For us, great publicity starts with understanding the story at its core and how it connects with people. Netflix has an incredible slate of content, and we’re excited to work closely with their team to amplify these stories in a way that feels authentic, culturally relevant and impactful across the region,” says Vista Kalipa, co-founder and MD at OnPoint PR.

Led by Vista and Fatima, OnPoint PR has built a credible reputation for delivering culturally resonant, strategically grounded quality work across Africa.

Netflix and OnPoint PR will work together to deepen audience engagement and strengthen the brand’s presence across sub-Saharan Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact: OnPoint PR | Vista Kalipa | az.oc.rptniopno@atsiv.



