A full year in the Top 10: KPop Demon Hunters makes Netflix history

Few Netflix originals have shown the staying power of KPop Demon Hunters. Since launching in June 2025, it has remained in the platform's Global Top 10 for 52 consecutive weeks — a first for a Netflix original — and has accumulated more than 600 million views worldwide.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most successful Netflix original of all time. Source: Netflix.

Top 10 worldwide

The movie has reached the Top 10 in all 93 countries where the streaming giant has Top 10 lists and number 1 in 76 countries.

In the US alone, KPop Demon Hunters was the most-streamed movie of 2025, with a whopping 20.5 billion viewing minutes according to end-of-year Nielsen data. Fans also sang along to the KPop Demon Hunters Lyric Videos, which has pulled in another 32 million views worldwide.

Meanwhile Saja Boys’ performance of Soda Pop ranks as the most-saved Moment.

The official soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters + left no prisoners demons, breaking records across Spotify, Billboard and more to become the unofficial anthem of 2025 (and beyond).

The soundtrack spent two weeks at number one on Billboard’s 200 Albums, reaching over 15 billion streams worldwide to become the most-streamed soundtrack of the decade. Fans filled up more than 17, 000 playlists worldwide with songs from the soundtrack. Together, the songs of fictional bands HUNTR/X and Saja Boys have surpassed one billion streams across Spotify and YouTube.

Hit single Golden held the number one spot on the Billboard Global 200 for 18 weeks, tying for the longest run at number one. The song also spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first ever number one by a female K-Pop act and the longest-running number one by a female group of the century. Golden also became the fastest track to break into Spotify’s Billions Club, with more than one billion streams.

And it wasn’t just Golden’s time to shine. Saja Boys’ Soda Pop reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, one of the soundtrack's record-breaking four simultaneous songs in the Top 10.

We're going up up up

A takedown? More like a takeover. KPop Demon Hunters has amassed 4.6 billion social impressions, including 2.3 billion just for the Golden Official Lyric Video on YouTube. Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Roblox experience has generated 11.5 million hours of combined play time.

Since the film’s debut, South Korea has seen a 25% spike in flight reservations and Bunjang, South Korea's leading online marketplace, reported a 78% surge in cross-border purchases of K-pop consumer products. In the US alone, Duolingo saw a 22% jump in Korean language learners in the last year.

On search, everything keeps coming up Golden, literally. According to Google’s Year in Search for 2025, KPop Demon Hunters was the number one movie, had three of the top 10 songs of the year and was the number two overall trending search. The film also claimed all five spots on the top five most-searched Halloween costumes in 2025, according to Google Trends.