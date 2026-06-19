AI, risk and leadership in Africa: Responsible adoption is the real advantage

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future conversation, it is already reshaping how organisations operate, compete, and create value.

Across Africa, businesses are accelerating adoption, driven by efficiency and speed. But in that momentum, many are missing a critical truth: AI adoption without strategy is not progress, it is risk.

For leaders, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to do so responsibly, competitively, and sustainably.

This perspective is explored further in a recent podcast conversation between Lelani Makarchuk, general legal counsel at dentsu SSA, and Naomi Thompson, legal innovation strategist, where they unpack the realities of AI, risk and leadership across the African business landscape. Listen here.

Efficiency is the starting point, not the advantage

AI delivers immediate value through automation, reporting, analysis, content, workflows. It frees up capacity for higher value work: strategy, insight, creativity.

But automation is not transformation.

Over reliance on AI generated outputs, particularly in creativity driven industries, risks a slide into sameness, predictable ideas, weak differentiation, limited emotional impact.

The advantage is not AI replacing people, it is AI amplifying them.

The real risk is unstructured adoption

The greatest mistake organisations are making is adopting AI because others are.

Without strategy or governance, this leads to:

reputational exposure



loss of client trust



leakage of confidential information.

In an AI driven world, trust becomes both more fragile and more valuable. One flawed output can erode years of credibility.

Responsible adoption is intentional, not experimental at scale.

Trust is the currency

Trust underpins every client relationship. AI does not change that, it amplifies it.

Clients expect:

clarity on where AI is used



confidence in oversight



assurance of accountability.

But transparency has limits. Overexposing how AI is used can weaken competitive advantage.

The balance is critical: be clear but be strategic.

Governance is a leadership issue

AI is not an IT project. It is a business transformation.

It cuts across legal, risk, operations, marketing and strategy. Governance must follow.

This means:

defined use cases



risk classification



strong data protection



human in the loop decision making.

If it is not owned at leadership level, it is not governed.

Africa’s opportunity: Lead, not follow

Africa’s regulatory environment is still evolving, but its businesses operate globally.

That creates a choice: wait for regulation or lead with global best practice.

The latter is the opportunity.

At the same time, locally built AI grounded in African languages and contexts offers a powerful path to differentiation.

Africa does not need to catch up. It can leap ahead responsibly.

The hidden risk: Shadow AI

As highlighted in the discussion between Makarchuk and Thompson, while organisations design formal strategies, risk is already spreading internally.

Employees are using public AI tools without guidance to move faster. This creates exposure across:

client data



proprietary IP



compliance.

Most AI risk today is not visible at leadership level and that is the problem.

People are still the advantage

The biggest leadership mistake is viewing AI primarily as a cost play.

Organisations that focus on replacement over augmentation risk eroding their own value.

Human judgement, creativity and experience remain the differentiator, especially as AI outputs converge.

The future is not AI versus humans; it is humans who know how to use AI.

Leading in the age of AI

As explored by Makarchuk and Thompson, AI is changing what leadership demands.

It requires fluency not just in technology, but in risk, ethics and decision making.

Leaders must ask:

are we adopting with intent or reacting to pressure?



do we understand the risks as deeply as the opportunity?



are we building trust as we scale capability?

The organisations that win will not be the fastest adopters. They will be the most deliberate.

Because in the end, the competitive advantage is not AI. It is how wisely it is used.



