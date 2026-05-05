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    Pangolin: Kulu's Journey musical score hits the high notes

    Pangolin: Kulu's Journey, has been nominated for both an Emmy Award and a Bafta for its musical score.
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    Pangolin: Kulu's Journey has been nominated for both an Emmy Award and a Bafta for its musical score (Image source: © Currency
    Pangolin: Kulu's Journey has been nominated for both an Emmy Award and a Bafta for its musical score (Image source: © Currency Currency

    The soundtrack has already earned international awards, including a Wildscreen Panda Award and a Hollywood Music in Media Award as well as the 2025 Best Documentary at the 2025 National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) locally.

    The score was composed by Anne Nikitin and brought to life by instrumentalist Sky Dladla and vocalist Zolani Mahola (former vocalist of Freshlyground).

    Pangolin Kulu’s Journey tells the true story a baby pangolin rescued from the illegal wildlife trade and given a second chance at life.

    The documentary is a collaboration between Netflix, Sea Change Project, Lapalala Wilderness, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Pippa Ehrlich (My Octopus Teacher), and acclaimed cinematographer Gareth Thomas.

    Ehrlich heard Mahola and The Feminine Force rehearsing a track called Halala.

    “There was such a huge amount of effort and love put into the score.

    “I just knew that this was the song for the rain scene and this was the feeling we wanted to carry through the film,” says Ehrlich on Good Things Guy.

    Indigenous African instruments have been woven into the score. The soundtrack was recorded between Iguana Studios in London and Sound And Motion Studios in Cape Town.

    Listen to the soundtrack here

    Read more: Netflix, Zolani Mahola, Audio, Emmy Awards, Bafta, My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich
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