Exclusive | Building trust through conversations, clicks and competitions

The reality is this: data collection is no longer the problem. Trust is. The future lies in the ability to collect compliant data through conversations, clicks and competitions — with transparency and consent built in from the start. This is not about technology alone. It is about responsibility.

Candice Goodman looks at why conversations, clicks and competitions are becoming the safest way to collect data (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

So while South African marketers are under increasing pressure to collect better data, build stronger customer relationships and prove return on investment — all while navigating a complex regulatory environment - trust forms the foundation of all meaningful human relationships, and by extension, it is equally essential for fostering strong connections between brands and their customers.

As consumers become more privacy-aware and less willing to share information without clear value, brands must rethink how they collect data.

Moving from data extraction to compliant data exchange

For years, marketing relied heavily on third-party data and inferred insights. That model is no longer sustainable.

Platform changes, privacy regulation and consumer scepticism have forced a shift towards first-party and zero-party data.

Zero-party data — a term popularised by Forrester — refers to information that consumers intentionally and proactively share with a brand, such as preferences, interests, feedback and intent, because the value exchange is clear.

In South Africa, this approach is not just best practice — it is essential. The Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) requires transparency, a clear purpose and lawful consent when collecting and using personal data.

Where consumers actively choose to participate, these requirements are naturally supported.

Conversations, clicks and competitions: Compliant by design

Modern consumer journeys are fragmented and nonlinear. South Africans move effortlessly between WhatsApp, mobile web, in-store experiences and social platforms.

This presents an opportunity to collect data in ways that feel human rather than transactional.

Conversations (or chats) are bidirectional and allow brands to gather information gradually by asking relevant questions and listening to responses, rather than relying on lengthy forms.



Clicks within interactive content, quizzes and dynamic experiences reveal intent without intrusive questioning.



Competitions and games create a value exchange where participation is voluntary, transparent and engaging. When designed correctly, data collection becomes part of the experience — not a barrier to it

Crucially, this approach supports compliance because consent is explicit, purpose is clear and participation is optional.In practice, this requires technology that is designed for compliance, not retrofitted for it.

Mobile first must also mean inclusive

South Africa is undeniably mobile-first, but not everyone experiences mobile in the same way.

True mobile-first marketing means designing for inclusion, not just innovation. Compliant engagement requires:

Support for mobile web, WhatsApp and USSD



Low data or data-free experiences where possible.



Simple, intuitive journeys that require no explanation.



Accessibility across devices and levels of digital literacy.

Inclusive design drives higher participation, better engagement and more reliable data — while reducing compliance risk.

Choosing mechanics that support compliant outcomes

Not all engagement mechanics are equal. One of the most common mistakes brands make is choosing games or competitions based on novelty rather than objective.

Different mechanics support different compliant outcomes:

Chance-based mechanics (e.g. Scratch & Win, Spin & Win) encourage high participation with minimal data capture.



Skill-based or time-based games increase dwell time and repeat engagement as challenges change with each play.



Quizzes, personality tests and product recommenders are ideal for education and zero-party data capture.



Progressive mechanics such as daily unlocks or advent style campaigns support ongoing, permission-based engagement

When mechanics align with purpose, compliance becomes simpler — not harder.

Prize allocation, fairness and transparency

Compliance extends beyond data protection. Promotional fairness is equally important.

South African promotional competitions are regulated under Section 36 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) which sets clear rules around transparency, participation and fairness.

The National Lotteries Commission has further clarified that promotional competitions are governed by the CPA and must meet these requirements.

When fairness, relevance and clarity are prioritised, trust is strengthened — and trust drives participation.

In our experience, tangible incentives such as airtime, data, shopping or travel vouchers, and cash provide recipients with greater choice and often deliver stronger participation than abstract or aspirational rewards.

Compliance is not a constraint — it is an enabler

South Africa’s regulatory environment is complex. Promotional campaigns must comply with PoPIA, the CPA, the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, and promotional competition regulations.PoPIA Section 69, which governs direct marketing by electronic communications, is particularly relevant — requiring consent, clear sender identification and easy opt-out mechanisms.

As a non-executive director of the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA), compliance is not optional for me — it is foundational.

When compliance is designed into campaigns from the outset, it protects consumers, brands and the credibility of our industry.

A practical promotional competition compliance checklist

Every compliant promotional competition should clearly address:

How to enter, closing dates and prize details.



Plain language Terms & Conditions that are easy to access.



Transparent disclosure of entry costs, including free or low-cost options.



Explicit consent for data collection and future communication.



PoPIA-aligned data handling, storage and security.



Fair, auditable winner selection processes.



Proper record keeping and audit trails.



Clear opt-out mechanisms and sender identification.

Compliance builds credibility — and credibility builds participation.

What happens after the competition matters most

Too many campaigns treat competitions as a one-off transaction. The real value lies in what happens next.

When data is collected compliantly through conversations, clicks and competitions, brands earn permission to continue the relationship.

Follow up communication, feedback requests, relevant content and loyalty journeys become possible — without breaching trust.

In a crowded marketing environment, continuity beats novelty.

Not a gimmick

Gamification is not a gimmick. Compliance is not a constraint. Together, they form a powerful framework for sustainable marketing in South Africa.

Because the most valuable win isn’t the prize — it’s the trust you earn along the way, and the relationship you build responsibly over time.