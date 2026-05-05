South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

TBWASENTECHBroad MediaMultiChoiceCaxton MediaThe Up&Up GroupStellenbosch UniversityTopco MediaHelmVicinity MediaHook, Line & SinkerAlgoa FMRealm DigitalSafreaM+C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    1 week to go: Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026 returns to Cape Town

    Topco Media proudly announces that the countdown is officially on - with just one week to go until the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 2). As the continent’s premier executive platform for shaping Africa’s digital economy, the event brings together ministers, regulators, C-suite leaders, infrastructure providers, and technology pioneers driving transformation at scale.
    Issued by Topco Media
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    1 week to go: Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026 returns to Cape Town

    As Africa’s digital economy accelerates, the conversation is no longer about if transformation will happen, but how fast, how inclusively, and how effectively it can be scaled. Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026 sits at the centre of that shift, convening the leaders building the continent’s digital backbone.

    Across two high-impact days, the programme focuses on the foundational pillars shaping Africa’s digital future, including resilient continental infrastructure from 5G to satellite connectivity, responsible AI and data governance, cyber and financial system security, energy digitisation and smart grids, industrial automation and smart supply chains, and inclusive digital participation through FinTech, skills development, and platforms such as the Pitching Den.

    Adding further depth to the programme, Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026 will feature a line-up of leading voices from across government, enterprise, and the tech ecosystem, including:

    • Hon. Solly Malatsi, Minister, Department of Communication and Digital Technology
    • Hon. Mondli Gungubele, Deputy Minister, Department of Communications & Digital Technologies
    • Len de Villiers, Group CTIO, Eskom
    • Lungile Binza, COO, SABC
    • Sabelo Mwali, CTO, MultiChoice Group
    • Toni Pellegrino, managing director, Nokia South Africa
    • Lunga Zonke, CTO, Huawei Regional Cloud Office
    • Grant Hinds, leading South African content creator

    More than a conference, Africa Tech Week is a leadership forum where policy meets platform and infrastructure meets industry. It is designed for execution - turning strategy into scalable, real-world impact across Africa’s digital economy.

    We look forward to welcoming and showcasing the startups that entered the Africa Tech Week Pitching Den, as they take a significant step in presenting their solutions to investors, industry leaders, and potential partners - unlocking visibility, strategic guidance, and opportunities to scale their impact.

    This momentum extends across the broader ecosystem through the Africa Tech Week Awards 2026, which will spotlight excellence and recognise organisations and leaders driving measurable impact across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, fintech innovation, emerging technologies, and enterprise digital transformation, alongside standout startups, scale-ups, and visionary leadership. Telkom joins as the Africa Tech Week: AI Innovation, Maturity and Collaboration award sponsor, supporting the recognition of excellence across Africa’s digital economy.

    Category sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to align their brand with innovation leadership across Africa’s digital economy.

    Sponsors and partners:

    Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026 is made possible through the support of its partners:

    • Platinum sponsor: Sentech
    • Host city partner: City Of Cape Town
    • Silver sponsor: Telkom, LexisNexis, Jumo
    • Bronze partner: Ignis Labs, a subsidiary of Glynt Group
    • Bronze sponsor: iOCO Technology Group
    • Gold crypto coffee lounge sponsor: Binance
    • Coffee cafe sponsor: ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC)
    • Experiential tech partner: Gold Otter Media
    • Silver exhibition partner: Innovator Trust, Zoho
    • Showcase counters: SALGA, 4IRI, BoxFusion, Take Note IT, Eyelook, Voys SA
    • VIP client hosting sponsor: NEMISA NPC
    • Silver impact sponsor: Q-KON
    • Bronze impact sponsor: Intersect
    • Strategic partner: GSOA, IITPSA, BPESA, UVU Africa, Primedia OOH

    Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026 takes place at CTICC 2, Cape Town, on 12–13 May 2026, with registration now open and full programme details available at https://lp.topco.co.za/africatechweek/.

    Tickets are available for purchase here: https://qkt.io/r5deLb

    In parallel, entries for the Africa Tech Week Awards 2026 are also open, inviting organisations, startups, and leaders shaping Africa’s digital future to submit nominations or explore category sponsorship opportunities at https://lp.topco.co.za/atw_awards.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz