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    Last call for entries: Only 2 weeks left to enter the Nedbank Oliver Empowerment Awards 2026

    With a month remaining until corporate South Africa gathers for the nation’s premier celebration of transformation, Topco Media has issued a final call for entries for the Nedbank Oliver Empowerment Awards 2026. Taking place on 18 June 2026, the awards represent the ultimate benchmark for businesses, government entities, and visionaries driving sustainable broad-based Black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) and social equity.
    Issued by Topco Media
    22 May 2026
    22 May 2026
    Last call for entries: Only 2 weeks left to enter the Nedbank Oliver Empowerment Awards 2026

    The deadline for submissions is fast approaching. Organisations and leaders who have made significant strides in transformation over the past year are urged to submit their nominations immediately to secure their place on the national stage.

    Enter here now.

    Why enter? The value of media exposure and brand prestige

    Entering the Nedbank Oliver Empowerment Awards provides far more than a trophy. It offers a powerful platform for corporate reputation and brand acceleration. Finalists and winners can leverage extensive, high-value media exposure across mainstream South African television, radio, print, and major digital business platforms like Bizcommunity.

    Achieving recognition at this tier:

    • Amplifies corporate reputation: Validates your company's alignment with national transformation goals to partners, investors, and clients.

    • Boosts employer branding: Attracts top-tier talent looking to work for progressive, ethical, and inclusive organisations.

    • Unlocks commercial opportunities:Enhances procurement scores and marketplace credibility, positioning your brand as a trusted industry leader.

    A look back: Celebrating excellence and hype

    The Nedbank Oliver Empowerment Awards have a rich history of gathering the country's most influential decision-makers. Last year’s milestone event set a benchmark, bringing together over hundreds of top executives, government dignitaries, thought leaders, and major cultural figures.

    The preceding gala celebrated remarkable triumphs across the board, recognising trail-blazing companies in sectors spanning Financial Services, ICT, Retail, and Infrastructure development. Past headline recognitions, including the prestigious Top Empowered Business of the Year and Top Empowered Media Personality, have gone to legendary organizations and public figures who embody genuine, impactful change. The 2026 iteration promises to elevate this legacy even further, offering an unmatched networking arena for the architects of South Africa’s economic future.

    Rigorous judging and elite sponsorship

    To maintain the highest standards of integrity, entries are meticulously assessed by a panel of well-respected, independent judges. This elite panel comprises industry veterans, compliance experts, and transformation policy champions who thoroughly evaluate applicants against strict B-BBEE metrics, annual growth, socio-economic impact, and leadership innovation.

    This rigorous standard is made possible through the unwavering support of headline partner Nedbank, alongside a coalition of prominent co-sponsors who are deeply committed to fostering a more inclusive South African economy.

    Act now: Submit your entry

    Do not miss the opportunity to have your organisation’s hard work, dedication, and transformation journey recognised by your peers and the broader public. The clock is ticking, and entries will close soon.

    Review the categories, download the entry criteria, and submit your nomination today.

    Submit your entry here.

    Event details

    Event: Nedbank Oliver Empowerment Awards 2026
    Date: 18 June 2026
    Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
    Organizer: Topco Media

    Share this article
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
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