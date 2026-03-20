CIMA spotlights ESG and sustainability panels at Future of Sustainability Conference 2026

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s largest professional body of management accountants, in partnership with Topco Media, has announced a series of panel discussions at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2026, taking place from 24 to 25 March 2026 at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg.

With the theme Africa’s Green Horizon: Leading the Global Transition the conference will bring together finance professionals and business leaders to examine practical ways of embedding sustainability into corporate strategy.

The panels discussions will include:

The end of 'Trust Me' sustainability through green data – this session will explore how organisations can turn non-financial reporting into credible, assured, and audit-ready information.

– this session will explore how organisations can turn non-financial reporting into credible, assured, and audit-ready information. Beyond net zero – this discussion will explore why practical climate adaptation strategies remain underfunded and overlooked, while highlighting actionable pathways to correct this imbalance and ensure resilience is prioritised alongside mitigation.

– this discussion will explore why practical climate adaptation strategies remain underfunded and overlooked, while highlighting actionable pathways to correct this imbalance and ensure resilience is prioritised alongside mitigation. Navigating the carbon curve – this panel will explore the technical knowledge needed to understand and reduce carbon footprints, offering actionable insights on turning regulatory requirements into competitive advantage, cutting emissions, and building resilience in a rapidly evolving carbon landscape.

– this panel will explore the technical knowledge needed to understand and reduce carbon footprints, offering actionable insights on turning regulatory requirements into competitive advantage, cutting emissions, and building resilience in a rapidly evolving carbon landscape. Making commitments counts: Tools for credible ESG and transformation outcomes – this discussion will examine the gaps in governance, ethics, transparency, and culture that limit the true impact of sustainability, and highlight practical approaches to ensure commitments translate into meaningful, measurable outcomes.

– this discussion will examine the gaps in governance, ethics, transparency, and culture that limit the true impact of sustainability, and highlight practical approaches to ensure commitments translate into meaningful, measurable outcomes. Supporting grassroots green waste champions – this session will showcase practical solutions that enable small-scale entrepreneurs to expand their reach, amplify their impact, and build resilient, sustainable businesses that drive real change in their communities.

Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president, Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “We are proud to partner with Topco Media in delivering the Future of Sustainability Conference 2026, which brings together such impactful conversations on ESG and sustainability. These discussions will not only benefit attendees but also the organisations they represent, helping them embed sustainable practices into their strategies. Ultimately, this dialogue contributes to advancing Africa’s journey toward a more resilient and sustainable future.”

For more information about the speakers and panellists, please refer to the programme available here.



