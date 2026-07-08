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CIMA appoints new African representatives to its global governing body and regional advisory group
Together, they will help represent the views of members, students and stakeholders, provide strategic direction for the Institute, and advance the finance and accounting profession within and beyond the African continent.
The newly appointed REG members are:
- Chair: Kudakwashe Brian Gaka, ACMA, CGMA, finance director at Concrete Masters Private Limited, Zimbabwe
- Vice chair: Gbemi Adelowore, FCMA, CGMA, Africa regional finance director at SAP Africa, Nigeria
- Albert Gahadzikwa, ACMA, CGMA, finance manager at Nyaradzo Assurance Company, Zimbabwe
- Fafa Afi Agblobi, CGMA Student, associate at PwC Ghana
- GGeorge Nwangwu, ACMA, CGMA, consultant at Ratio Consulting Limited, Nigeria
- Lerato Tsiki, ACMA, CGMA, senior associate at Osmond Lange Architects and Planners, South Africa
- Maryam Abisola Adefarati, ACMA, CGMA, special adviser, Government Efficiency at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Nigeria
- Ravi Nundhoosing, ACMA, CGMA, finance director at Absa Mauritius
- Tiisetso Kumalo, FCMA, CGMA, director and co-owner of Elisheva Transport Services, South Africa
- Zaeem Anwar, ACMA, CGMA, director at Industrial Management and Accounting Services, Botswana
- Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:
“As Africa’s influence within the finance and accounting profession continues to grow, it is important that perspectives and insights from the continent help inform its future direction. As the profession navigates increasing complexity and change, we must be intentional about how the profession evolves.
“Our priority is to strengthen our CGMA community in Africa, ensuring we remain closely connected to the needs of our members, students, employers and stakeholders, while building a resilient, future-ready that can support organisations to adapt and grow across the continent.”
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