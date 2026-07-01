Finance’s future needs technology – but it will be defined by people

For years, the future of finance and accounting has been framed mainly as a story about technology. Artificial intelligence, automation and data platforms are reshaping the profession. They are changing how work gets done and what employers and clients expect. But if that is the whole story, we are missing the point. The profession will not be defined by who adopts the most powerful tools; it will be defined by who leads with them.

Author: Alfred Ramosedi

But there is a difference between using technology and leading with it.

Using tools is about efficiency, leading with them is about interpreting outputs, challenging assumptions and turning information into action. That is where the real value lies. It is also why The Human in the Lead matters – the trusted adviser who sets direction, applies judgement and asks better questions to help their client or drive performance across their business.

In a world saturated with information, trust is only becoming more valuable. As AI-generated content floods systems, business leaders will place a greater premium on credibility, ethics and sound judgement. Finance and accounting professionals have long been custodians of trusted information, and that heritage will continue to matter. It is reflected in the AICPA and CIMA Rise2040 initiative, which highlights the need for a profession that is digitally fluent, ethically grounded and ready to create broader business and societal value.

That is why the so-called soft skills of the past are now hard commercial capabilities. Communication, collaboration, critical thinking, storytelling, anticipation and leadership are no longer nice-to-haves. They are what set finance and accounting leaders apart.

A finance and accounting professional may have access to the same tools and dashboards as everyone else. What will differentiate them is the ability to frame issues, build confidence and influence action. In boardrooms, the winners will not be those who simply present data, but those who interpret it and create the clearest path forward.

If we continue to describe finance and accounting as a profession chiefly about compliance and reporting, we will struggle to attract the next generation of talent. Young people want careers that combine purpose, progression and impact – and modern finance offers all three. It sits at the centre of how organisations allocate capital, manage risk, invest in innovation and create long-term value. We should be showing that finance is a critical leadership pathway in a technology-driven economy because it combines technical rigour with human judgement.

That means rethinking how we develop talent and talk about the profession. The future will demand a blend of technical knowledge, digital fluency and human strengths. Professionals will need to understand AI well enough to supervise it, question it, and govern it, alongside commercial acumen, ethical confidence and the ability to lead transformation. Employers, educators and professional bodies all have a role to play. The goal is not to train people for a shrinking set of tasks, but to prepare and inspire them for expanding responsibility.

The real threat is not AI – it is complacency. Too many still operate with a same-as-last-year mindset. Those that prosper will be willing to rethink roles, invest in skills and move early. This is not about abandoning the profession’s foundations but applying them more boldly.

The future of finance and accounting is not a contest between humans and machines. Accuracy, efficiency and innovation all matter. But leadership, trust and judgement matter most. The future will belong not to those who follow the machine, but to those ready to be The Human in the Lead.



