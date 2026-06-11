AICPA and CIMA launch Rise2040

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA and CIMA) today launched Rise2040: Shaping the Future of Finance and Accounting, a global, profession-led initiative designed not simply to anticipate the future of the profession but to actively shape it.

Developed through a structured global dialogue spanning more than 25 countries and 6,000 accounting and finance professionals, the Rise2040 initiative manifests itself as a living program of insights which are being combined to deliver a shared vision of how the profession will evolve in an era defined by technological advancement (artificial intelligence), data expansion, and increasing complexity.

“Rise2040 is not about predicting a single future, it’s about equipping the profession to actively shape it,” said Mark Koziel, CPA, CGMA, CEO of AICPA and CIMA. “We are at a defining moment. As AI reshapes how work gets done, our value will increasingly be defined by human judgment, trust, and the ability to lead in complexity. At the initiative’s core sits the Rise2040 AI platform and flagship report; both reinforce a defining insight … the future of the profession will not be determined by what happens to us, by the forces shaping it, but by how we choose to respond.”

From reporting the past to shaping the future

The Rise2040 vision highlights a profound transformation already underway. As automation reshapes routine work, the profession is rapidly shifting from a focus on historical reporting to delivering insight, foresight, and strategic guidance – a shift to “anticipatory advisor”.

At the same time, trust remains the profession’s enduring core, but one that is increasing in value. In a world saturated with AI and data, human judgment, ethics, and accountability are becoming even more critical differentiators.

“What emerged from this global effort is a profession that is not retreating from change but rising to meet it with humans in the lead,” said Tom Hood, EVP, business engagement and growth at AICPA and CIMA. “Professionals are already moving beyond compliance to become strategic advisers, data translators, and trust architects. The opportunity now is to accelerate that shift and building the capabilities, talent models, and leadership mindset needed to deliver value and trust in entirely new ways.”

The report identifies five interconnected drivers shaping the profession’s future:

Technology and data infrastructure



Value model transformation



Talent and workforce dynamics



Regulatory and trust architecture



Market and societal expectations

Together, these forces are transforming how work is performed, how value is created, and how professionals lead.

Notably, participants emphasized that technology is not replacing the profession, it is amplifying it, freeing professionals to focus on higher-value activities such as advisory, scenario planning, strategy and decision-making enablement.

A call to lead … not react

Hood noted: “A key takeaway from Rise2040 is that disruption alone isn’t the greatest threat, resistance to change is. Across global discussions, participants emphasized institutional inertia as a more immediate risk than AI itself, underscoring the need for focused and intentional action.”

The insights position this moment as an inflection point requiring leaders to move from reactive adaptation to proactive, anticipatory leadership.

Unlike prior visioning efforts, Rise2040 is designed as an ongoing platform, not a one-time report. Built on structured foresight methodologies and AI-enabled analysis, it is a continuous system for capturing insights and translating them into action across the global profession.

The initiative will continue to evolve through expanded engagement, deeper analysis, and practical tools to help firms, organisations, and professionals access and apply insights in real time.

Shaping what comes next

“Rise2040 ultimately reinforces a shared responsibility,” added Koziel. “The future of the profession is not predetermined. It will be shaped by the choices made today.”

Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – Africa at AICPA and CIMA said: "Across Africa, the profession is advancing rapidly, driven by a growing talent pipeline, accelerating digital adoption and increasing business complexity. This is an opportunity not only to adapt, but to lead by moving finance professionals into roles defined by judgement, insight, and ethical leadership. We are committed to working with all our constituents across the continent, and through Rise2040, we are helping to shape a future-ready profession for Africa."

The insights are clear, the accounting and finance profession is moving “from historian to futurist” -- guided by trust, powered by technology, and led by human judgment.



