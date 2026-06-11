Behind the risks that major event organisers must manage behind the scenes

The Comrades Marathon is one of South Africa’s most enduring symbols of resilience, with thousands of runners taking to the road each year in a display of grit and determination, while millions of spectators watch with pride.

Mamoeti Nosi, Product Head: Events at iTOO Special Risks. Image supplied

Yet, the spectacle that unfolds on race day is only possible because of months of meticulous planning, coordination and risk management that remain largely invisible to the public. The smooth execution of the event is not accidental; it is engineered through foresight, experience and the ability to anticipate the unexpected.



This is according to Mamoeti Nosi, Product Head: Events at iTOO Special Risks, who explains that the biggest risks at major events are rarely the ones people talk about.

“They are the ones that unfold quietly, behind the scenes, in the shadows of logistics, weather patterns, medical readiness and digital infrastructure. They are the risks that, if not managed with precision, can derail an event long before the first runner crosses the start line,” she says.

Nosi notes that weather is perhaps the most unpredictable of these forces, as it is the one variable no organiser can control, only prepare for. South Africans have seen how severe weather can bring major events to a halt – the Cape Town Cycle Tour, for example, has been cancelled in the past due to extreme winds that made it unsafe to proceed.

“For a race as long and exposed as Comrades, every structure must be secured to withstand sudden changes, and every contingency must be mapped out long before the forecast becomes clear,” says Nosi.

She notes that the worst‑case scenarios include the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) having to cancel the race entirely to protect the safety of runners and the public. No organiser wants months of preparation to end in cancellation, but sometimes conditions move beyond human control. The CMA works closely with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) ahead of race day, issuing early warnings and activating contingency plans when adverse conditions are forecast.



“The subtropical climate along the route brings its own challenges – heat waves are possible, even though race mornings can be bitterly cold. Robust contingency planning includes securing the right insurance covers, such as Contingency, Cancellation and Non‑Appearance, as well as Event Liability, to protect participants, spectators, and organisers should extreme weather force difficult decisions,” says Nosi.

High‑calibre events like the Comrades Marathon require the sign‑off and collaboration of the Venue Operations Cluster (VOC), which brings together emergency services, law enforcement, municipalities and social partners. This collective expertise helps reduce the consequences of unpredictable and potentially disruptive events.



“Medical incidents are another unavoidable reality of endurance events. Spectators may suffer from heat exhaustion or dehydration, while runners face risks ranging from falls and sprains to severe cardiac events. The scale of the Comrades Marathon means medical readiness must be distributed along the entire route, with strategically positioned stations, emergency vehicles and trained personnel ensuring rapid response,” Nosi explains.

Insurance solutions safeguard organisers against such third‑party claims, including bodily injury and property damage. With the Comrades Marathon attracting some of the largest crowds in South Africa, effective crowd control is essential; poor management can lead to crushes or stampedes, creating serious medical emergencies. Event Liability insurance provides critical backing in these scenarios, ensuring organisers are protected when the unexpected happens.



“Crowd management adds another layer of complexity. While spectators bring atmosphere and energy, they also introduce risks that must be carefully controlled. Access points must remain clear, emergency routes unobstructed, and hydration and sanitation facilities must be sufficient for the volume of people. A single bottleneck can escalate into a safety concern when multiplied across thousands,” says Nosi.

She adds that in recent years, cyber threats have emerged as one of the most significant modern risks facing major events. As timing systems, entry platforms and runner databases have become increasingly digital, they have also become more attractive targets for cybercriminals. A breach can expose personal data, disrupt timing systems or compromise operations, with reputational consequences that extend far beyond race day. Cyber resilience – from vulnerability scanning to secure data handling and recovery planning – is now fundamental to event integrity.



“Across all these areas – weather, medical readiness, third‑party safety, crowd management, logistics and cyber security – the common thread is that the most dangerous risks are often the least visible. They require deep expertise, long‑term planning and the ability to learn from past events. They also demand strong partnerships,” says Nosi.

Insurance is not simply a financial safety net, but a strategic enabler. The right insurance brings insight, experience and specialist knowledge that strengthens an event’s resilience long before race day even arrives.