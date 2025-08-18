The secret to successful events? Building strong vendor relationships

Whether you're a professional event coordinator managing a high-profile corporate conference or a mom planning her daughter’s 21st birthday party, working closely with vendors is essential to success.

From wedding planners to business event organisers, everyone has one thing in common: the need for all the moving parts to run smoothly and in sync.

Onwaba Gonyora, director at Brahman Hills, often works with over 30 vendors at a time, managing multiple events simultaneously.

With years of experience under her belt, she knows exactly what it takes to successfully juggle every detail, ensuring nothing is overlooked and no vendor is left out of the loop.

“Vendor relationships are the foundation of any great function, whether it’s a corporate gala, a wedding, or a birthday celebration,” says Gonyora.

“When you’re managing several events at once, it’s the vendors who bring your vision to life. That means clear communication and trust are absolutely vital.”

Gonyora shares her expert tips on how to effectively manage vendor relationships to ensure smooth and successful events:

1. Create a WhatsApp Group for instant communication

Immediate communication can make or break an event. Set up a WhatsApp group with all your vendors.

This allows you to quickly share last-minute updates, ask questions, and troubleshoot issues in real-time. It helps create a sense of teamwork and ensures everyone is on the same page.

2. Set rules of engagement

Clear expectations pave the way for smooth interactions. From the very beginning, set guidelines for communication - whether it’s your expected response times, preferred contact hours, or how urgent matters should be prioritised.

This helps prevent misunderstandings and keeps everything organised

3. Build positive working relationships

When you maintain professionalism in all your dealings with vendors, they’ll often go the extra mile in return. Being polite and respectful throughout, thanking them once their work is done, offering constructive feedback, and - importantly - settling their account on time all go a long way to building goodwill.

When challenges inevitably arise, taking a professional approach will also shift the focus to “How do we fix this together?” rather than “Whose fault is it?”

The result? Faster problem-solving and better outcomes.

4. Not everything is a negotiation; haggle for value, not price

Price isn't always the most important factor. When dealing with vendors, focus on getting value rather than just the lowest price. Negotiating value means you’ll receive the best service, top-quality products, and more flexibility when needed.

Price may matter, but long-term partnerships built on trust and value will make your events more successful.

5. Don’t overlook the power of clear contracts

Ensure everyone understands the terms and conditions from the very start. While verbal agreements help build rapport, written contracts protect both you and your vendors.

Be explicit about payment schedules, timelines, and expectations to avoid any surprises down the line.

6. Build for the future

When vendors deliver exceptional results, invest in maintaining those relationships, and take steps to nurture the partnership for the future. A simple thank-you note or a testimonial can reinforce your appreciation, helping to build long-term loyalty.

This will make vendors more inclined to offer you exceptional service and preferential rates in the future, paying dividends beyond a single event.

“At the end of the day, great events aren’t just about perfect planning, they’re about the people who help to transform the plan into something magical,” Gonyora concludes.

“Strong vendor relationships are your competitive advantage. When you respect and value your vendors, you build trust that carries through to every event you create. They become more than just service providers - they become partners in your success."