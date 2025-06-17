Crisis-proof your event with these 6 tips

Onwaba Gonyora, director at Brahman Hills Weddings, Events, Hotel & Spa, in the Midlands, brings decades of experience in planning events and weddings, managing conferences, retreats and corporate gatherings.

She believes that resilience is often the secret ingredient behind the most memorable experiences.

She says, “Things won’t always go according to plan, but it’s how you respond that defines the experience. The best conferences aren’t perfect; they’re personal, adaptable, and anchored in purpose. That’s what people remember.”

So, what do you do when things threaten to go pear-shaped on a day when all eyes are on you to ensure that everything runs seamlessly, the executives’ expectations are exceeded, and not a single detail is missed?

Gonyora shares her top tips for crisis-proofing any event:

1. Plan for the unplanned

Start every event plan with a session focused solely on what could go wrong. Whether it’s a power outage, unexpected traffic, or a last-minute cancellation, having contingency measures in place like a second router, a backup speaker, printed agendas and cue cards, or an extra mic ensures you’re not caught off guard.

2. Choose solution-oriented partners

The vendors and venues you work with make a significant difference when the unexpected happens. A solutions-focused team won’t just notify you of a problem, they’ll immediately offer solutions. Look for partners who have proven themselves to be calm under pressure and focused on finding workarounds, not excuses.

3. Multiple spaces give you options

If something happens in your primary space, like a power failure or an unexpected leak in the roof, having immediate access to alternate venues on-site is invaluable. Venues with multiple rooms, varied layouts and usable outdoor areas provide the flexibility to reroute your programme quickly and smoothly.

4. Rehearse the response

Go beyond rehearsing the programme, although that’s crucial as well (too many events skip a proper dry run, and it shows). Review the identified potential disruptions and define how your team will respond. Who will move guests to another location? Where is the other location? Who handles communications with the speakers? Who liaises with the venue? Deciding these roles in advance reduces chaos in the moment.

5. Guest experience comes first

Regardless of what went wrong, guests will remember how the situation made them feel. Handled well, a disruption can become the most memorable part of the experience, for all the right reasons.

A smooth, thoughtful response with clear communication, warm service, and fast action doesn’t just fix the issue; it can become a stand-out moment.

6. Flexible design, not last-minute scrambling

Build flexibility into your event from the start. Avoid rigid formats that leave no room to manoeuvre. Timelines, room setups, session structures and team roles should all be designed with adaptability in mind.

“In events and conferencing, perfection is rare, but with preparation, professionalism, the right partners, and mindset, you don’t have to just survive curved balls. You use them to create a positive impression and build a reputation for delivering excellence, no matter what,” Gonyora concludes.