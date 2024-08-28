SU’s central events and conferencing office scoops industry award

The central events and conferencing office (CECO) of Stellenbosch University (SU) was honoured with the Business Events Community Award at the Southern African Association for the Conference Industry's (SAACI) 2024 annual congress as part of the Enkula Awards.

From the left: Ansu Colditz, SAACI Western Cape committee chairperson and MC for the Enkula Awards, Cathy Specific, Thaania Mbali, CECO Senior coordinator, Conferences and Business Events, Madeleine Mitchell, CECO's division head

Anita Nel, chief director innovation and commercialisation, says this award truly reflects CECO's impact on business tourism activity in Stellenbosch. "It highlights the team's exceptional efforts to transform the community's social, cultural, and environmental landscape through innovative event management."

CECO, which forms part of SUNCOM and operates under the umbrella of Factory 209, has quickly established itself as an invaluable resource for event planning across the University's various divisions and the broader business community in Stellenbosch. It caters to a diverse client base, including staff, students, alumni, and external stakeholders. By incorporating a one-stop-shop, streamlined approach, CECO has successfully simplified the often-complex world of event planning by making it accessible and efficient for all involved.

Catherine Channing, manager of CECO, said the office's success is evident in its portfolio, which spans a wide range of events from intimate meetings, conferences, large-scale sporting events, concerts and film productions. "The ability to adapt, coupled with their commitment to excellence, has enhanced CECO's event offerings and positioned the town of Stellenbosch as a premier destination for business events."

The annual Meet Stellenbosch event, an initiative that has been instrumental in showcasing the town's potential as a business destination, has also contributed to CECO's success by challenging them to do better every year and to remain on trend with the industry standard. Stellenbosch's independent feature in the recent rankings on the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Country and City reflects the impact of such activities, marking the first time the town has been listed separately from Cape Town.

According to Channing, CECO's '#BeyondEventing' philosophy underscores its commitment to creating a lasting positive impact in the business, social and academic community. "This approach has set a clear standard in the industry, proving that innovation in event management can be a powerful tool for social and economic development. CECO regularly collaborates with local SMEs and organisations to ensure that small businesses and entrepreneurs are listed as suppliers, ensuring that they receive an income," says Channing.

"The award, presented at the SAACI Congress on July 29, 2024, highlights CECO's potential for future innovation and growth. As SU continues to strengthen its position as a leader in higher education and innovation in Africa, CECO's role in stimulating the local economy and fostering community engagement will further reinforce Stellenbosch University's reputation as a hub of innovation and excellence," says Channing.



