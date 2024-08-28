Corporates vote Eduvos as the Best Provider of Private Higher Education

The PMR.africa Awards acknowledge organisations across all industries for their excellence. Business, corporate, and industry that employ graduates from various private higher education institutions, were surveyed between April and May. Eduvos was rated on academic knowledge, application of knowledge in the workplace, innovation, leadership, and communication skills.

Eduvos, one of South Africa’s largest private higher education institutions, is proud of its efforts to provide quality, affordable education to students from across Africa. Eduvos's mission is to shape potential – student by student – towards Africa’s prosperity and ensure that students leave with the practical skills, attributes, and knowledge they need to make a real difference in their communities and future employers.

"Receiving the PMR.africa Diamond Arrow Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to Eduvos's unwavering commitment to excellence,” says Eduvos CEO, Siegie Brownlee. “This recognition affirms our dedication to not only providing high-quality education but also ensuring our students are ready and equipped to thrive in their careers. This award is a reflection of our steadfast mission to shape the potential of each student, contributing to the prosperity of Africa."

The institution is honoured to be recognised by companies and corporate leaders that employ its graduates. Committed to ensuring students graduate with both a qualification and industry-relevant skills, Eduvos continually updates its curriculum to align with current trends, delivered by a rich blend of academics and industry experts.

In keeping with its goal of ensuring the employability of its students, Eduvos has dedicated Employability Centres which focuses on equipping students with the critical skills that make them valuable employees. Eduvos also has a Work Integrated Learning programme, which requires all students to be placed at an organisation in their final year of study. This practical work exposure provides students with an overview of what they can expect in future employment opportunities and within their field of study.

As further proof of Eduvos’s commitment to creating real-world-ready graduates, twenty students have made it to the Top 500 of this year’s GradStar Awards. This programme recognises the most employable students in South Africa. Eduvos was the only Private Higher Education to be ranked in the Top 10 Universities and institutions represented at this year’s awards.

This year, Eduvos also launched its Alumni Association, which allows Eduvos Alumni to stay informed about what is happening at Eduvos and to easily connect with their Alma Mater, current students, staff, and corporate partners. This will also allow students to find job opportunities and corporate to find suitable candidates for open roles within their companies.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates, and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.

About PMR.africa

PMR.africa is a division of C.J. Hattingh & Sons, a consultancy and research company based in South Africa. It publishes a business journal and online version. The purpose of the journal is to serve as a platform in which the results of PMR.africa’s surveys can be published.

It is PMR.africa’s objective to brand the companies and institutions identified in these surveys as entities with enormous potential and to promote a company or institution as a unique entity for existing and potential business. The purpose of these initiatives is to recognise excellence across all industry sectors.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

Find Eduvos online:

Website: eduvos.com | Twitter: @edu_vos | Instagram: @eduvoseducation | YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy



