How businesses can integrate valuable disabled graduates into the workplace

Businesses in South Africa need to understand that the new workforce and the people who will be their leaders and the driving force behind the business in years to come are a new generation of leaders. Shaped by different sets of values they are a determined, socially aware, and extremely technologically advanced workforce in the making.

We need also be aware that we live in and are proud of a country of greatly diverse cultures and communities, something that has led us to fondly dub this great melting pot of ours, our “Rainbow Nation.” It is one thing, however, to display an attitude of tolerance and respect for all and take additional pride in having one of the greatest Constitutions in the world that demands equality, freedom, and human rights for all our people, but to what extent do we practice these in our daily lives and especially in the workplace?

Is integration a reality?

Students with disabilities are just one example of a sector of our population that is not so readily embraced and integrated into the workplace, but it is a sad indictment of any society that allows this to happen. We have a responsibility to not only integrate people with disabilities into the workplace but to do so with an understanding of how to do so to assure genuinely equal opportunity. So why are some businesses so reluctant to hire people with disabilities?

It begins with an understanding

Many businesses feel that they are not up to navigating some of the challenges experienced by people with disabilities in the workplace. For example, legislation requires that all public buildings be designed and built to support access by people with physical disabilities such as mobility impairments. However, the shift in mindset needed for this is a barrier to many companies. Making workplaces accessible is considered difficult and, perhaps more importantly, expensive.

Accommodating individuals with invisible disabilities (such as mental health conditions, sensory impairments and learning disabilities) in the workplace might be perceived as more challenging or costly to implement compared to those adjustments necessary for individuals with mobility impairments.

Moreover, the tangible advantages of incorporating these accommodations could be seen as less easily quantifiable.

Finally, some businesses are reluctant to hire based on feeling that they are being forced and that the employee may not be fully competent to perform according to what the business needs.

These perceptions can be addressed by ensuring that those hired are well-prepared, relevantly qualified, and appropriately supported. But how can this be achieved?

The collaboration solution

One way businesses can integrate valuable disabled graduates into the workplace is to partner with and support TVET colleges that through a process of Inclusive Education endeavour to create a supported learning environment to meet youth needs. Students with disabilities receive the same education and training as their peers, with appropriate adaptations and support to improve equity of access to teaching and learning, and the aim of readiness upon graduation to enter the open labour market.

Enter False Bay TVET College

False Bay Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College was formed in 2010 from several smaller Colleges and at the outset was committed to making purposeful choices around values and the identity of the new College. Their recognition of the importance of diversity in their curriculum and departments not only reflected the South African reality but recognised the potential of different groups of South Africans and their ability to realise their hopes and dreams regardless of their challenges and disadvantages.

False Bay TVET College (FBC) therefore set about developing a supportive learning environment that would include students with disabilities and this was an objective right from the inception of the college.

The College's experts in this field, Jacky Lenting and Judith De Jager, occupational therapists with backgrounds in the fields of community development and work practice, coordinate the inclusive education service of FBC. We spoke to them about the potential benefits that businesses who partnered with the College derived from doing so, and whether the work they were doing benefitted society as a whole.

The benefits for business in partnering with FBC

Businesses can feel confident in hiring graduates who have been well-prepared through their time as students, for the work environment. And, hiring a graduate with a disability, from FBC, is not merely a way to meet BBB-EE targets, or gain recognition from corporate peers. Value is added to the business.

"FBC students with disabilities succeed in their studies and graduate as qualified professionals alongside their peers, ready to add value to the working world,’’ says Judith De Jager and she emphasises that "All FBC graduates are placed according to their qualification and most of our graduates with disabilities can enter open labour market work placements.’’

FBC's inclusive education office can assist via our Work-Integrated Learning department with linking businesses with candidates that have disclosed a condition as well as a guideline on what type of support the student may require. Often the support required is minimal such as extra time to complete a task, providing ramp access, providing a patient, and encouraging job environment. Certain categories of disabilities may require a higher level of support such as appropriate software and equipment to execute the job. FBC can link employers with suppliers, occupational therapists skilled in doing work assessments and supported employment services for both employee and employer as well as networking with NPOs to assist with desensitisation training of staff.

How do we benefit the country?

Jacqueline Lenting’s passion for community development is clearly illustrated when she says, “Educational institutions serve as pivotal points in communities and society. By promoting inclusion of students with disabilities we show what can be done, and work towards a more just and equitable world.’’

False Bay welcomes your collaboration and partnership

From the inception of the False Bay TVET College in 2010, developing a supportive learning environment that would include students with disabilities was a defined objective of the College. We take great pride in our Student Support and Development Services (SSDS) and the Inclusive Education Service and the excellent work they do, but the College is so much more when measured on the larger scale of Technical and Vocational training.

The College is an educational institution that offers practical vocational training programmes and technical skills development to equip students with the knowledge and skills required for specific trades or professions. We focus on providing hands-on training and practical skills in various fields such as engineering, construction, business, hospitality, information technology, and more.

Our primary objective is to develop partnerships and maintain good stakeholder relations to increase the number of students who are adequately prepared to enter the labour market, further and higher learning opportunities and pursue entrepreneurship development.

In partnering with us your business can integrate valuable disabled graduates into the workplace. Please contact us today to learn more about us so that together we can begin to build a better future for your business – and all South Africans!

Mrs Judith de Jager (prospective students needing assistance with disability matters)

Judith.Dejager@falsebay.org.za.

021 788 8373

Rounell Slabber (Linkages and partnerships)

az.gro.yabeslaf@rebbals.llenuoR

021 78 0800



