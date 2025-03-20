10 essential steps for setting up a performance stage

Setting up a performance stage is a complex process that requires careful planning, technical expertise, and perfect coordination between multiple teams. The success of a live performance is dependent on this and to ensure the audience experiences the show as intended.

Thompho Nyabane, lecturer and avid venue certified instructor at Academy of Sound Engineering. Image supplied

As live entertainment and music festivals continue to expand across the country, the demand for skilled live sound engineers is growing.

Institutions like the Academy of Sound Engineering play a crucial role in equipping the next generation of professionals with hands-on training.

Aspiring sound engineers should embrace continuous learning and mentorship to build a rewarding and dynamic career in this fast-paced industry.

Whether you’re planning to host a concert, festival, or corporate event, below are 10 essential steps to consider when setting up a stage:

1. Pre-event planning

Stage setup starts long before the equipment arrives on-site. This phase involves understanding the event’s technical requirements, coordinating with performers, and ensuring all logistical details, such as permits, staffing, and schedules are in place.

2. Choosing the right venue

Selecting the venue is crucial, as it determines the available space, acoustics, power sources, and accessibility. Outdoor and indoor venues require different considerations, such as weather protection and sound reinforcement strategies.

3. Assembling the stage structure

Once on-site, the physical stage is built. Platforms, rigging, and safety rails are securely positioned to provide a stable foundation for performers and equipment. Rigging must be carefully designed to support lighting, screens, and sound systems safely.

4. Setting up power distribution

Power is the backbone of any live production. Proper cable management ensures a safe and efficient power supply to lighting, audio, and visual systems. Tripping hazards and electrical failures are prevented through careful planning and organisation.

5. Positioning the backline equipment

The backline consists of instruments, amplifiers, and microphones as per the performers' technical rider. The correct placement of these elements is essential for sound balance and accessibility during the performance.

6. Installing the sound system

A well-designed PA (public address) system, including subwoofers and monitor speakers, is installed and aligned for optimal acoustics. Sound engineers meticulously place speakers to ensure clear, balanced audio across the entire venue.

7. Integrating lighting and visual effects

Lighting transforms the atmosphere and enhances audience engagement. Lights are rigged to highlight performers and create dynamic effects. LED screens, projectors, and special effects (such as fog machines or pyrotechnics) are integrated and tested for synchronisation.

8. Conducting sound checks and system calibration

Before doors open, each microphone, instrument, and speaker are tested individually to identify and resolve technical issues. The sound engineer fine-tunes the mix to suit the venue’s acoustics and the performers’ needs.

9. Managing the live performance

During the show, sound and lighting teams continuously monitor and adjust settings in real time. Sound engineers ensure the audio mix remains balanced while lighting technicians execute programmed cues to enhance the visual experience.

10. Load-out and breakdown

Once the performance concludes, the teardown process begins. Equipment is safely powered down, dismantled, and packed for transportation. The venue is restored to its original condition, and rental gear is returned.

Setting up a performance stage is both a technical and creative process, requiring expertise in multiple disciplines. For those passionate about live sound, Academy of Sound Engineering offers industry-leading training to develop the skills needed for success in this exciting field.