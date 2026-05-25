Organisations must rethink business models for a polycrisis world, warns CIMA

Whether the impact of the Iran war or AI, CIMA's new white paper sets out why traditional business models are no longer fit for purpose and what can be done about it.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has published a new white paper, Reframing Business Models for a Sustainable World, warning that organisations must be prepared to continually rework their business models as global risks accelerate and interact in unpredictable ways.

From geopolitical instability and rapid advances in artificial intelligence to climate change, biodiversity loss, and demographic shifts, businesses are operating in an era of overlapping and interconnected crises – often described as a 'polycrisis'. The report argues that traditional, linear business models constructed through an inside‑out, micro‑stewardship approach are no longer sufficient to navigate this environment.

Instead, the white paper makes the case that sustainability – as integral to responding to polycrisis – is no longer a side activity or compliance exercise, but a core business model issue. Organisations that fail to connect financial performance with their impact on society and the environment risk undermining their own long‑term viability.

To support organisations through this shift, Reframing Business Models for a Sustainable World brings together concepts, perspectives, practical frameworks and actionable recommendations to help organisations create long‑term value in a more uncertain and interconnected world.

The white paper helps organisations to:

Build literacy in polycrisis concepts and stay attuned to emerging research and thinking

in polycrisis concepts and stay attuned to emerging research and thinking Understand how systemic risks such as climate change, nature loss, social inequality and geopolitical instability are interconnected

how systemic risks such as climate change, nature loss, social inequality and geopolitical instability are interconnected Identify emerging patterns and feedback loops, and assess how they affect businesses, society and the biosphere

emerging patterns and feedback loops, and assess how they affect businesses, society and the biosphere Apply a macro‑stewardship lens and adopt a systemic risk management approach to inform future‑focused scenarios, transition plans and business model adaptation

a macro‑stewardship lens and adopt a systemic risk management approach to inform future‑focused scenarios, transition plans and business model adaptation Design solutions that address polycrisis factors while strengthening long-term resilience and enabling antifragile business models

solutions that address polycrisis factors while strengthening long-term resilience and enabling antifragile business models Guides finance teams on how to drive insight into enterprise-wide action and value creation.

Reframing Business Models for a Sustainable World explores how shifting from a resilient approach – focused on risk management – to antifragile thinking that allows organisations to strengthen their business models in the face of unpredictable disruption, can support long‑term value creation. It also examines what a macro‑stewardship lens means in practice, putting ethics and the public good first, and the skills and mindset changes finance leaders need to support value creation.

Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, chief executive – management accounting at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “This paper brings together a collection of approaches and perspectives that can help organisations evolve their business models to meet the challenges of the future. The competencies and skill sets of management accountants, combined with the expanding mandate of the finance function, place the profession in a unique position to help reframe business models for long‑term, sustainable value creation. We have both the responsibility and the opportunity to help shape the future.”

Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, added: “Business as usual is no longer enough. Finance leaders must redefine value to reflect long-term impact, not just short-term results, with corporate sustainability sitting at the heart of decision-making. By combining financial insight with an understanding of systemic risks, finance teams can shape stronger strategies. Those that adapt will be better placed to manage disruption, lead with clarity and purpose, and unlock value.”

To download the report, visit: https://www.aicpa-cima.com/resources/download/reframing-business-models-for-a-sustainable-world.



