AICPA and CIMA’s AI Accelerator Skills Programme to prepare finance leaders for an AI enabled future

New human‑first programme focuses on skills, leadership, and ethical governance to bridge the AI adoption-to-ROI gap.

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA and CIMA), today announced the launch of the AI Accelerator Skills Programme, a groundbreaking globally offered training designed to prepare accounting and finance professionals to lead confidently in an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled world.

As AI rapidly reshapes the profession, organisations are facing a widening capability gap. While AI adoption across finance and accounting functions continues to accelerate, many organisations struggle to translate that adoption into meaningful business impact. The AI Accelerator Skills Programme (The AI Accelerator) addresses this challenge head‑on by equipping finance teams and leaders with the mindset, skills, and governance frameworks needed to lead responsible, high‑impact AI transformation.

“Our profession is at an inflection point,” said Tom Hood, EVP – Business Engagement and Growth, AICPA and CIMA. “Finance leaders overwhelmingly agree that people drive transformation success – mindset, skills, and leadership – not technology alone. The AI Accelerator gives professionals the tools they need to guide their organisations responsibly through this moment of change.”

The AI Accelerator grew out of an August 2025 Future of Finance Leadership Advisory Group convening of CFOs and senior finance leaders from more than 50 Fortune 1000 companies, where a two‑day immersive AI session was viewed as one of the most impactful experiences participants had encountered. The AI Accelerator was further shaped through pilot engagements with public accounting firms and corporate finance teams around the world, reinforcing the importance of human skills and capabilities to move from AI ambition to practical, responsible adoption.

Developed for CFOs, finance leaders, and accounting professionals at all levels, the AI Accelerator recognises that transformation success depends far more on skills, leadership, and culture than on tools alone. It builds AI fluency across finance and accounting teams, helping organisations move beyond experimentation to scalable, ethical, and effective AI adoption.

The AI Accelerator is structured around three progressive learning tiers, ensuring relevance and impact across the organisation:

Strategic tier: Focused on leadership, transformation strategy, ethics, and governance to position AI as a strategic enabler.

Focused on leadership, transformation strategy, ethics, and governance to position AI as a strategic enabler. Transitional tier: Concentrated on generative AI, adoption frameworks, and change management to drive effective implementation.

Concentrated on generative AI, adoption frameworks, and change management to drive effective implementation. Operational tier: Hands‑on learning centred on productivity, automation, and day‑to‑day application of AI tools.

The AI Accelerator offers a flexible and scalable approach to AI upskilling, with options to participate through a comprehensive bundle or a curated selection of individual courses. The programme provides a certificate of completion and is designed for seamless B2B deployment through AICPA and CIMA’s Business Learning Institute or an organisation’s own learning management system, the programme is built for seamless adoption across teams and global enterprises.

By pairing AI tools with human judgment, leadership, and ethical governance, the AI Accelerator helps organisations close the AI ROI gap while boosting productivity through smarter automation, reducing routine tasks, strengthening risk management, and preparing finance and accounting teams to deliver sustained value in an AI‑enabled world.

“The opportunity is not simply to adopt AI faster, but to adopt it better,” added AICPA and CIMA’s Hood. “This programme gives global finance leaders and professionals the skills to turn AI into a true catalyst for transformation.”



