CIMA welcomes a new cohort of future finance leaders in Southern Africa

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading professional body of management accountants, has recognised over 640 finance professionals in Southern Africa who have earned the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA®) designation. The professionals were celebrated at the recent CGMA Convocation Ceremony in Johannesburg, marking a significant milestone in their professional journeys.

Over 640 finance professionals in Southern Africa recognised for achieving the CGMA designation

The ceremony was attended by John Graham FCMA, CGMA, president of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and co‑chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), who formally welcomed the new CGMA designation holders to the profession.

Following the ceremony, John Graham said:

“Becoming CGMA qualified is a significant professional milestone, and I am pleased to welcome new Southern African CGMA designation holders into our global community. This is a testament to their hard work, passion and perseverance, and it marks the beginning of the next phase of their professional lives. My heartfelt congratulations to all those recognised today – it’s a fantastic achievement.”

Commenting on the event, Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

“As organisations face heightened pressure to adapt, transform and deliver impact, CGMA professionals are uniquely positioned to bridge strategy and execution – helping businesses build resilience, seize opportunity and support Southern Africa’s long‑term economic growth. Today’s ceremony is a clear signal of the growing strength of Southern Africa’s finance talent, and I look forward to seeing the impact they will have across roles, sectors and organisations.”

About the CGMA Professional Qualification

The CGMA Professional Qualification is a globally respected finance qualification designed to equip professionals with the skills to drive strategic decision‑making, support long‑term business performance and create value across organisations. Upon completing the qualification and meeting the required practical experience, students are awarded the CGMA designation, which enhances professional credibility and employability, and supports career progression.

CIMA offers multiple entry points to the CGMA Professional Qualification, enabling individuals to progress based on capability and ambition, not just prior exposure to finance and accounting. School leavers can begin their journey at the Certificate level, while graduates and degree holders may gain direct entry into the professional levels, creating more inclusive and flexible pathways into the profession.

To find out more, please visit https://myfuture.cimaglobal.com/



