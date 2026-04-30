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    Sassa digitises 70% of records, steps up fraud interventions

    Between saving the country R44m a month, deploying an electronic queue system, and digitising 70% of its records, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is well on its way to ensuring a streamlined, user-focused experience for beneficiaries. CEO Themba Matlou outlined this vision for the future while presenting the 2026/2027 annual performance plan to Parliament alongside the Department of Social Development and the NDA (National Development Agency).
    30 Apr 2026
    30 Apr 2026

    According to EWN, Sassa aims to provide social grant beneficiaries with a seamless, customer-centric experience similar to leading banks.

    Prepping for the future

    Matlou emphasised the agency’s commitment to digitising services, advancing operational efficiency and reducing queues.

    Sassa is deploying an electronic queue management system to manage its notoriously long queues.

    Approximately 70% of its records have now been digitised, with the remainder expected to be completed by the second quarter of the financial year.

    Regarding its efforts to curb fraud, the number of social grants awarded decreased by more than 400,000 over the last year.

    So far, Matlou said, Sassa's beneficiary review — which has mostly seen significant declines in child support and foster care grants — has saved it R44m a month.

    “We have scaled up the social grant review, which is to make sure that only those who are eligible receive the grant.

    “That’s why a lot of them have been offloaded from the system,” said Matlou.

    Black card deadline

    Meanwhile, Postbank announced that the replacement of the remaining Sassa gold cards with new Postbank black cards will begin on 29 April, with beneficiaries encouraged to switch before the 31 August 2026 deadline.

    New black cards can be collected free of charge at Postbank service points located inside selected retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar.

    Beneficiaries only need to present a valid South African ID or temporary ID document.

    No forms are required, and cards can be collected in any province, regardless of where the grant was approved.

    Read more: EWN, National Development Agency, NDA, Postbank, Department of Social Development, South African Social Security Agency, Sassa, social grants, SASSA grants, Child Support Grant, Themba Matlou, social assistance
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