From WhatsApp to queues and 350k reviews: Sassa to save R1.5bn

The Minister of Social Development, Dina Pule, said the government will protect the integrity of the South African social assistance system and save the fiscus an estimated R1.5bn.

Image credit: Sassa

Reviews and queues

To achieve this, the government will review more than 350,000 social grants during the 2026/27 financial year.

Pule assured beneficiaries that the review process aims to ensure grants are paid only to eligible recipients, while also addressing frustrations over long queues at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices.

“I must say in the few days in office, I received complaints regarding our people standing in long queues in most of our offices and had to step in urgently to understand the cause and seek immediate intervention to bring back dignity and respect,” Pule said.

Pule said Sassa is legally required, in terms of the Social Assistance Act, to regularly review social grants to confirm beneficiaries' continued eligibility, while beneficiaries must report material changes in their financial or marital circumstances.

“Simply put, social grant reviews help ensure that the right grant is paid to the right person at the right time,” the minister said.

She said the reviews also protect the system against fraud, abuse and incorrect payments.

“We must indicate that our grant system has matured over time and integrated with other financial institutions and departments to a point where, through data verification and a validation process, the agency flagged over 420,000 in 2025/26 up for review, over 240,000 completed reviews and about 160,000 failed to review,” Pule said.

“For 2026/27, we are targeting to review over 350,000, projecting to save about R1.5bn for the government fiscus, which can be redirected to fund other government priorities,” she said.

Stricter conditions

In addition, GroundUp reports that the National Treasury introduced stricter conditions for Sassa’s budget to ensure grants only go to eligible beneficiaries.

“As we ensure that the vulnerable are supported with social protection, we must do so to ensure that every eligible person receives the support to which they are entitled.

“At the same time, we must ensure that public resources are protected and that the social assistance system remains credible, sustainable and fair,” Pule said.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou said beneficiaries’ disclosed income is verified against banks, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the credit bureaux.

Pule noted that South Africa's social assistance programme has expanded significantly over the past two decades, growing from 2.7 million beneficiaries in 1994 to around 19 million people receiving social grants today.

To improve grant administration and curb fraud, Pule said Sassa has strengthened its biometric verification programme, which interfaces with the Department of Home Affairs' systems in real time.

“This technology helped prevent identity theft, duplicate claims and other forms of fraud that undermine public confidence in the system,” Pule said.

She said government is also expanding the use of e-Life Certification, which enables beneficiaries to verify their continued eligibility through secure digital processes.

“This intervention is particularly important for older persons, persons with disabilities and beneficiaries living in remote areas who may struggle to travel to a Sassa office.

“We call upon clients to make use of digital platforms to avoid long queues at different offices,” she said.

Entering the digital age

Pule also announced that Sassa is modernising its services by expanding digital channels, including enhanced online platforms, WhatsApp and a mobile application, to reduce the need for beneficiaries to visit offices.

She added that more than 1,000 contract workers are being recruited nationwide to provide frontline support, process applications and grant reviews, and reduce waiting times.

Operating hours at Sassa offices will also be extended. In addition, home visits will continue for beneficiaries over the age of 75 and those who are frail.

“As the Minister of Social Development, I want to assure every eligible beneficiary that government remains committed to safeguarding social grants and continuously improving the systems through which they are delivered,” she said.

Pule said she will visit Sassa offices across the country in the coming days to monitor the implementation of the interventions and, in turn, engage with communities on improving service delivery.