"We Support Humanity" initiative unveiled to reshape South African retail

A new retail-focused initiative is encouraging South African businesses to place human rights, ethical sourcing and consumer awareness at the centre of their operations, as The Coalition for Good (TC4G) rolls out its national Retail Programme.

The initiative invites retailers to voluntarily become visible "Apartheid Free" spaces by committing to a pledge that promotes humanity, dignity, freedom and conscious consumer choice.

Participating businesses are encouraged to review their sourcing practices, support local and alternative suppliers where possible, and provide shoppers with greater transparency around the products they purchase.

The programme forms part of TC4G's broader public awareness campaign, which seeks to transform concern about global human rights issues into practical, non-coercive actions that consumers and businesses can participate in.

Promoting informed consumer choices

Retailers participating in the programme display in-store point-of-sale materials carrying the message "We Support Humanity", alongside QR codes that direct customers to educational resources on the TC4G website and the No Thanks app.

The free mobile application, which is used by millions of consumers globally, is designed to help shoppers make more informed purchasing decisions based on ethical and social considerations.

According to TC4G, the programme is not intended as a boycott campaign or a mechanism for public criticism. Instead, it aims to encourage greater awareness, transparency and accountability across retail supply chains while supporting constructive engagement between businesses and consumers.

The coalition says the initiative is informed by international human rights reports and legal findings relating to apartheid, oppression and injustice, including assessments by organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and various United Nations-related human rights and legal processes.

Retailers embracing values-led business practices

One of the first retailers to adopt the programme is BuildRite, a South African hardware group with 22 stores nationwide.

According to BuildRite director Fathima Gani, the company has spent years aligning its sourcing and procurement decisions with its broader values of Ubuntu, dignity and human rights.

"We've learnt over the years that making values-based business decisions is not always simple, but it is possible," says Gani.

"For us, this has never been about claiming perfection or trying to position ourselves above anyone else. It's been an ongoing process of asking difficult questions about where products come from, who profits from them, and whether our business practices reflect the human values we believe in."

She adds that the company has worked to support local suppliers and identify alternative sourcing options where concerns around oppression or injustice exist.

"It requires vigilance and constant learning, but we believe businesses can operate successfully while remaining grounded in humanity, Ubuntu and dignity."

Retail's growing role in social responsibility

The launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly scrutinising the social and environmental impact of the brands they support. Globally, ethical consumption has moved beyond niche activism to become an important factor influencing purchasing behaviour, particularly among younger consumers.

TC4G believes South Africa's own history gives local businesses and consumers a unique perspective on the relationship between economic activity and social justice.

Lauren-Aaliyah Kolia, head of communications and training at TC4G, says the initiative seeks to create a constructive platform for engagement rather than division.

"As South Africans, we understand that ordinary public choices can carry moral and social weight because our own history taught us that systems of apartheid are sustained not only politically, but economically and socially," says Kolia.

"This programme creates a practical space for both businesses and consumers to engage those realities thoughtfully and constructively. It is ultimately about humanity, awareness, dignity and informed participation."

Expanding nationally

TC4G plans to expand the retail programme nationally over the coming months through retailer partnerships, educational campaigns, digital content and community engagement initiatives.

The organisation hopes the initiative will encourage more businesses to examine their supply chains, strengthen local procurement opportunities and provide consumers with greater visibility into the social impact of their spending decisions.

As conversations around ethical sourcing and responsible retail continue to gain momentum globally, TC4G's programme highlights how South African retailers are increasingly being asked not only what they sell, but also what their businesses stand for.