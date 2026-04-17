Sassa acts swiftly against illegal selling of queue spots at offices

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has strongly condemned the illegal and exploitative practice of “selling” queue positions at its local offices.

Image credit: Sassa

In a statement, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said the reports about this mushrooming scourge were unacceptable, unlawful and a serious exploitation of vulnerable members of society who rely on social assistance for survival.

In particular, he said, taking advantage of the elderly and people living with disabilities was disheartening.

Matlou said action would be taken against those involved, as well as any Sassa official who may have created fertile ground for such acts to be perpetrated against people visiting Sassa offices.

“We take serious exception to these acts as the agency as they happen at the doorsteps of our offices and create an impression that we are complicit and encourage this exploitation of our people.

"We condemn this in the strongly possible terms, and we cannot allow it to happen”, he emphasised.

Sassa has committed to strengthening its security systems and working with law enforcement agencies to curb the scourge by ensuring that the law and order are enforced against those involved.

Sassa acknowledges challenges in some of its offices in ensuring effective, seamless service delivery, compounded by systemic issues.

“We are working tirelessly to enhance our queue management systems to ensure fair and orderly access.

"This will reinforce priority service channels for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups,” Matlou said.

Furthermore, Matlou encouraged Sassa clients to take advantage of the newly introduced self-service online portal, eLife Certification system.

This can be used to verify details when beneficiaries are notified to do so, instead of going to their local offices, thus reducing time and transport costs.

“As Sassa has reached its 20th year milestone in providing social assistance to the needy, the commitment to improved, dignified and efficient services to its clients will continue unabated,” the agency said.