Join Bata’s One Million Pairs of Hope campaign for Mandela Month

For more than 2.8 million learners in rural communities, the journey to school is long, unsafe, and often done barefoot. Shoes are shared between siblings, worn long past their lifespan, or simply not available.

“This Mandela Month, our company is turning its manufacturing strength into a large-scale social impact mission: placing 1 million pairs of Toughees school shoes onto the feet of children who need them most,” said Lorraine Dyer, managing director of Bata SA.

In partnership with renown humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers and Ashraful Aid National, Bata SA will ensure all donations and pledges reach children in need.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, said hope, faith and action was critical to see change in communities.

“We know of children around the country who are in need, and often supply children stationery, clothes, uniforms, blankets especially after floods and disasters. Thank you Bata for initiating this project.”

Businesses are invited to participate through structured sponsorship packages, where, starting from a few hundred rands, a pair of shoes is sponsored towards a child in need.

“Every forward step in a child’s life should begin in a shoe,” said Deenai Heralall, marketing manager at Bata SA. “The initiative offers transparent reporting, accountable distribution, and the option for corporates to select the communities and schools they wish to support.”

Non-profit aid organisation Ashraful Aid is lending their support to the initiative and will be involved in on-the-ground support.

Sabera Asmal, regional manager for KZN at Ashraful Aid, said: “Education is a key focus of our activities, but we understand that funding a school is just one aspect that needs to be fulfilled. Ensuring children have uniforms and school shoes is just as important. We are very happy to partner with Bata on this campaign and ensure the shoes reach the most deserving children as we have volunteers who work in the field and understand where the need is.”

Bata’s iconic Toughees school shoes are proudly manufactured at its Loskop factory in rural KZN - where the majority of employees are women - and are built for durability, comfort, and the realities of the South African school day.

For more information on how to partner with Bata, businesses are encouraged to make contact and be part of this step toward a better future.

For more information, visit: https://toughees.co.za/pages/1-million-pairs-of-hope



