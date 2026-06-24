How Chommies turned vintage travel memories into a modern collection

As travel becomes increasingly digital and efficient, a growing number of brands are looking backwards for inspiration.

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The latest example comes from Cape Town, where pet and lifestyle brand Chommies has launched a leather travel collection that draws on the romance of postcards, handwritten letters and the keepsakes that once defined a journey.

The nostalgia trend reshaping travel accessories

In an era of digital boarding passes and instant messaging, travel has become faster and more convenient than ever.

Yet many travellers are craving something more personal, objects that carry memories rather than simply serving a function.

That desire for meaningful possessions is at the heart of Chommies' new Mother City travel collection, aptly named Wish You Were Here.

Inspired by the golden age of travel

The collection takes its cues from a time when journeys were documented through postcards, passport stamps, handwritten letters and ticket stubs carefully stored away long after a trip had ended.

Rather than creating purely functional accessories, the Cape Town-based brand has focused on pieces designed to feel like modern-day keepsakes.

According to head of design Devon Bräsler, the goal was to create items that become part of a traveller's story rather than something easily replaced.

Handmade in Cape Town

Crafted from full-grain leather and made by hand in Cape Town, the range includes passport holders, luggage tags, keyrings, key sleeves and Chommies' signature envelope-style poo bag holder.

Several pieces feature embroidered details inspired by vintage airmail envelopes and travel stamps, while others embrace a cleaner, more understated design aesthetic.

More than a dog brand

While Chommies is widely recognised for its dog accessories, the collection reflects the brand's broader focus on craftsmanship, design and everyday lifestyle products.

The launch also highlights how the line between pet brands and lifestyle brands continues to blur, with consumers increasingly drawn to products that reflect their personal style regardless of category.

When souvenirs become everyday essentials

The appeal of collections like Wish You Were Here lies in their ability to capture something many travellers miss about older forms of travel: the sense that every journey leaves behind tangible reminders.

In a market crowded with generic travel accessories, pieces that evoke memory, personality and place offer a different kind of value, one that lasts long after the holiday ends.