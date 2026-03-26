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    Move through every moment with Tomy Takkies this season

    Some days are all about the plan… and others? Not so much. From “just popping out quickly” to turning one coffee into three, life has a way of unfolding in the most unexpected (and best) ways. The new Tomy Takkies Autumn/Winter 2026 collection is made for exactly that kind of energy – easy, stylish sneakers you’ll reach for no matter what your day has in store.
    Issued by Bata
    26 Mar 2026
    26 Mar 2026
    Move through every moment with Tomy Takkies this season

    Available now at leading retailers nationwide, the latest Tomy collection blends effortless style, lightweight comfort and everyday versatility – making it easier than ever to step out with confidence, no matter where the day takes you.

    “With Tomy, we’ve always believed that great style should move with you,” says Laurice Joseph, Collections Manager for Tomy Takkies. “This season is about celebrating the real moments – not just the big ones, but everything in between. The AW2026 collection is designed to support women through their everyday lives, with sneakers that feel as good as they look.”

    Move through every moment with Tomy Takkies this season

    From classic lace-ups to easy slip-ons, the collection introduces a refreshed range of must-have styles. Think clean white staples, elevated neutrals like beige and gold, and soft baby blue tones for a subtle pop of colour. For those looking to make a statement, bold options like metallic silver finishes and playful cow print designs add personality to every step.

    Each pair is crafted with Tomy’s signature focus on comfort and durability – lightweight enough for all-day wear, and versatile enough to pair effortlessly with any outfit. Whether you’re dressing up a casual look or keeping things simple and chic, Tomy sneakers are made to keep up. Perfect for errands, coffee dates, workdays or weekend plans, the AW2026 collection proves that the best sneakers aren’t just for big occasions – they’re the ones that carry you through it all.

    As a proudly South African brand with over 60 years of heritage, Tomy continues to celebrate individuality, confidence and self-expression through accessible, stylish footwear.

    Move through every moment with Tomy Takkies this season

    Founded by a team of mostly women making shoes for women, the brand remains committed to empowering women and supporting local communities, with a portion of proceeds contributing to initiatives that uplift women and girls across the country.

    Tomy Takkies is proudly produced by Bata South Africa, a leader in the footwear industry.

    Shop the new Tomy Takkies AW2026 collection at Miladys, Edgars, Contempo, and Sneaker Factory.

    Follow @TomyTakkies on social media for more.

    Hashtag: #InMyTOMYS



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    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
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