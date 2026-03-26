Move through every moment with Tomy Takkies this season

Available now at leading retailers nationwide, the latest Tomy collection blends effortless style, lightweight comfort and everyday versatility – making it easier than ever to step out with confidence, no matter where the day takes you.

“With Tomy, we’ve always believed that great style should move with you,” says Laurice Joseph, Collections Manager for Tomy Takkies. “This season is about celebrating the real moments – not just the big ones, but everything in between. The AW2026 collection is designed to support women through their everyday lives, with sneakers that feel as good as they look.”

From classic lace-ups to easy slip-ons, the collection introduces a refreshed range of must-have styles. Think clean white staples, elevated neutrals like beige and gold, and soft baby blue tones for a subtle pop of colour. For those looking to make a statement, bold options like metallic silver finishes and playful cow print designs add personality to every step.

Each pair is crafted with Tomy’s signature focus on comfort and durability – lightweight enough for all-day wear, and versatile enough to pair effortlessly with any outfit. Whether you’re dressing up a casual look or keeping things simple and chic, Tomy sneakers are made to keep up. Perfect for errands, coffee dates, workdays or weekend plans, the AW2026 collection proves that the best sneakers aren’t just for big occasions – they’re the ones that carry you through it all.

As a proudly South African brand with over 60 years of heritage, Tomy continues to celebrate individuality, confidence and self-expression through accessible, stylish footwear.

Founded by a team of mostly women making shoes for women, the brand remains committed to empowering women and supporting local communities, with a portion of proceeds contributing to initiatives that uplift women and girls across the country.

Tomy Takkies is proudly produced by Bata South Africa, a leader in the footwear industry.

Shop the new Tomy Takkies AW2026 collection at Miladys, Edgars, Contempo, and Sneaker Factory.

Follow @TomyTakkies on social media for more.

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