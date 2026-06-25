YouthMonth | T-Squared Clothing's founder, Thabiso Mokomele reflects on the 18yr journey

As Youth Month comes to an end in South Africa, stories of young entrepreneurs building businesses against the odds continue to demonstrate the power of ambition, resilience and community support.

T Squared Clothing founder, Thabiso Mokomele. Image supplied

One such story is that of T-Squared Clothing, a fashion brand that began in Gugulethu and has grown into a recognised name within South Africa's creative industry.

Founded by entrepreneur Thabiso Mokomele, the business has become an example of how township-born brands can create opportunities, inspire young people and contribute to local economic development.

In this interview, Mokomele reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, the lessons he has learned along the way and why he believes South Africa's youth should be encouraged to pursue their ideas without fear.

What inspired you to start T-Squared Clothing?

What motivated me to start my business was the fact that there were no other clothing businesses in Gugulethu when I started. I saw an opportunity to create something unique and build a brand that represented my community.

The lesson that has carried me throughout this journey has always been the same: work on your skill set every day and always strive to offer the best possible service to your clients.

Image supplied

What message would you share with young South Africans during Youth Month?

Young people should not be afraid to execute their ideas or bring them to life while they are still young.

You will never be this young again, and the only way to know whether an idea can work is to try. Too many opportunities are missed because people wait for the perfect moment. Sometimes the most important step is simply getting started.

How has Gugulethu shaped your journey as a designer and entrepreneur?

Gugulethu is known for having a strong sense of fashion and creativity. That environment laid an important foundation for me because I was able to design clothing for people who genuinely appreciate style and support local talent.

The community gave me an audience, feedback and encouragement, all of which played an important role in helping me develop the brand.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building the business?

Like many entrepreneurs, I faced significant challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact was severe, and there were moments when I considered returning to the corporate world. However, I remained determined because I believed things would eventually improve.

Every business experiences ups and downs. One of the biggest lessons I learned is the importance of preparing for difficult periods by managing finances carefully and saving for unexpected challenges.

Thabiso Mokomele. Image supplied

What opportunities do you see for young people in South Africa's creative industries?

There are many opportunities available today within the creative sector.

Township communities are increasingly supporting local talent, while social media has made it much easier for entrepreneurs to access markets and connect directly with customers.

For young people interested in fashion, design or other creative fields, the barriers to entry are lower than ever before, provided they are willing to put in the work and remain consistent.

Why is local manufacturing and supporting township businesses important?

It is important for both communities and young people to invest in local production because it helps strengthen township economies and creates jobs.

South Africa needs more creative entrepreneurs. The industry is often underrated, but it has enormous potential to contribute to economic growth and help address unemployment.

When people support local brands, they are investing in businesses that create opportunities within their own communities.

What does success mean to you today?

Success, for me, is having the freedom to pursue your dreams while being supported by your community.

Looking ahead, I believe the next generation should be encouraged to follow their ambitions from a young age and be given the support they need to turn those ambitions into reality.

If young people have access to mentorship, encouragement and opportunities, they can build businesses that not only transform their own lives but also create a positive impact within their communities.

Image supplied

Building the next generation of township entrepreneurs

As South Africa reflects on the role of young people in shaping the country's future, stories like Mokomele's highlight the growing influence of township entrepreneurship and the creative economy.

From identifying a gap in the market to building a recognised fashion brand, his journey demonstrates that innovation and opportunity can emerge from any community.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the message is simple: start where you are, keep developing your skills and don't be afraid to bring your ideas to life.