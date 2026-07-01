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BizTrends2027 | Sponsorship opens for business
BizTrends2027 Bizcommunity's award-winning annual trends Content Feature, will return this January to showcase the individuals, companies and organisations leading the way into the future across 19 business sectors in our region.
Launching across our platforms throughout January 2027, BizTrends has become one of the most anticipated features on the business publishing calendar, bringing together Africa's leading futurists, economists, strategists, business leaders and industry innovators.
This year's visual inspiration once again is Botticelli's Birth of Venus - symbolic of the heights of human artistic endeavour rising on a sea of opportunity, reminding us that while AI is transforming the way we work, it is human imagination, craftsmanship and leadership that will determine where we go next.
Join us to Steer the Future.
BizTrends Sponsorships offer brands the opportunity to align with one of Africa's most respected thought leadership platforms, placing your organisation at the forefront of conversations influencing business.
By sponsoring BizTrends2027, your brand becomes part of a 2 month-long programme reaching our leaders, marketers, entrepreneurs, innovators and decision-making business audiences across 19 industry sectors..
Sponsorship opportunities:
- Headline Sponsorship
Own BizTrends2027 with premium branding across Bizcommunity's homepage and campaign assets throughout January.
- Industry Sponsorship
Align your organisation with one or more of Bizcommunity's 19 industry sectors and become the leading voice within your chosen market.
- Category Sponsorship
Sponsor emerging trend categories such as AI, Digital Marketing, Sustainability, Youth Marketing, FinTech - or work with us to develop a bespoke trend partnership tailored to your business objectives.
Sponsorship benefits include
- Premium homepage visibility
- Front-page editorial association
- Branded trend news widgets across Bizcommunity
- Daily newsletter branding
- Special Edition BizTrends newsletters distributed to more than 500,000 subscribers
- Premium display advertising
- Social media amplification
- Permanent inclusion within the BizTrends archive
- Brand association across BizTrends multimedia, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, IONO.fm and BizTrends presentations
Associate your brand with BizTrends2027
Each year, contributors and sponsors benefit from exceptional visibility by aligning with Bizcommunity's award-winning trends platforms, connecting with an audience of more than 600,000 business readers, from learnership to leadership.
Be recognised in steering the future
Direct your Sponsorship enquiries to:
moc.ytinummoczib@pihsrosnopSsdnerTziB
Contributor briefs are now available.
BizTrends2027 | Steer the Future.
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