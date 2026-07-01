BizTrends2027 | Sponsorship opens for business

Your invitation to Steer the Future

BizTrends2027 Bizcommunity's award-winning annual trends Content Feature, will return this January to showcase the individuals, companies and organisations leading the way into the future across 19 business sectors in our region.

Launching across our platforms throughout January 2027, BizTrends has become one of the most anticipated features on the business publishing calendar, bringing together Africa's leading futurists, economists, strategists, business leaders and industry innovators.

This year's visual inspiration once again is Botticelli's Birth of Venus - symbolic of the heights of human artistic endeavour rising on a sea of opportunity, reminding us that while AI is transforming the way we work, it is human imagination, craftsmanship and leadership that will determine where we go next.

Join us to Steer the Future.

BizTrends Sponsorships offer brands the opportunity to align with one of Africa's most respected thought leadership platforms, placing your organisation at the forefront of conversations influencing business.

By sponsoring BizTrends2027, your brand becomes part of a 2 month-long programme reaching our leaders, marketers, entrepreneurs, innovators and decision-making business audiences across 19 industry sectors..

Sponsorship opportunities:

Headline Sponsorship

Own BizTrends2027 with premium branding across Bizcommunity's homepage and campaign assets throughout January.

Industry Sponsorship

Align your organisation with one or more of Bizcommunity's 19 industry sectors and become the leading voice within your chosen market.

Category Sponsorship

Sponsor emerging trend categories such as AI, Digital Marketing, Sustainability, Youth Marketing, FinTech - or work with us to develop a bespoke trend partnership tailored to your business objectives.

Sponsorship benefits include

Premium homepage visibility



Front-page editorial association



Branded trend news widgets across Bizcommunity



Daily newsletter branding



Special Edition BizTrends newsletters distributed to more than 500,000 subscribers



Premium display advertising



Social media amplification



Permanent inclusion within the BizTrends archive



Brand association across BizTrends multimedia, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, IONO.fm and BizTrends presentations

Associate your brand with BizTrends2027

Each year, contributors and sponsors benefit from exceptional visibility by aligning with Bizcommunity's award-winning trends platforms, connecting with an audience of more than 600,000 business readers, from learnership to leadership.

Be recognised in steering the future

Direct your Sponsorship enquiries to:

moc.ytinummoczib@pihsrosnopSsdnerTziB

Contributor briefs are now available.

BizTrends2027 | Steer the Future.



