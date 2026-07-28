Vodafone ups forecasts to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range
Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said the group had made a "good start to this financial year", with broad-based growth across its business driving a 5.2% rise in organic service revenue, boosted by Turkey and Africa.
Adjusted core earnings rose 6.2% in the quarter thanks to cost savings as well as the top-line growth.
Vodafone said it now expected to report adjusted core earnings of €13.0bn to €13.3bn ($14.83bn-$15.18bn) and adjusted free cash flow of €2.6bn to €2.9bn for the year to end-March 2027.
Analysts had expected the company to raise its guidance after it took control of Kenya-based Safaricom last month.
Ahead of Monday's trading update, they had forecast Vodafone would report adjusted core earnings including Safaricom of €13.1bn and adjusted free cash flow of €2.78bn for the year, according to a company-compiled consensus.
Source: Reuters
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