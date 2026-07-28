Growthpoint introduces new health and wellness spot on the block

South Africa’s health and wellness sector is welcoming a new spot on the block. Growthpoint Healthcare Property officially completed the development of the country’s first Epione Health Village in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

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The flagship facility is valued at approximately R100m and introduces a model of integrated, accessible and affordable healthcare to the country.

Affordable and inclusive healthcare

Co-developed by Growthpoint’s in-house development team and Epione, the Epione Health Village marks the culmination of a partnership that started eight years ago.

The project combines GHPH’s capital and healthcare real estate specialisation, Growthpoint’s development expertise, and Epione’s founding philosophy of affordable and inclusive doctor-led, patient-centred care.

The Epione Health Village concept is built around a one-stop model — from GP consultation through specialist care, diagnostics, and pharmacy.

Garikai “Gazah” Govati, founder of Epione, says: “We identified Growthpoint as our partner of choice about eight years ago and explored this concept together.

“They have the experience, capital and expertise to build successful hospitals.

“Epione is a small project compared to others for Growthpoint, but the attention to detail, the skills and the expertise they provided to help us develop this project and bring it to life has been tremendous.”

Continous patient journey

The concept’s first site on Glenhove Road in Rosebank, near the intersection of Oxford Road, is designed and developed to be a continuous patient journey across two floors.

On the ground floor, an open-plan entrance faces directly out to the community, with a pharmacy and coffee shop at the threshold, followed by a concierge point and a primary healthcare corridor of 22 consulting rooms.

These accommodate eight GPs, dental and optometry practices, clinical associates and a skin cancer centre of excellence staffed by dermatologists and specialist surgeons focused on melanoma and related skin conditions.

In addition to an on-site pharmacy, an in-house laboratory offering histopathology and approximately 80% of the tests provided by major diagnostic providers completes the ground-floor offering.

The second floor houses an ambulatory surgery centre with 20 beds and two fully equipped theatres capable of handling a broad range of surgical cases across specialities.

Additional clinical services include colorectal and endoscopy screening.

Govati has a healthy pipeline of more Epione Health Villages to be developed soon.

“Healthcare requires a lot of compassion. It is the greatest expression of humanity.

“Walking into a space that is conducive to offering healthcare means the healing starts before you even see a doctor.

“We plan to offer more of these spaces across Africa.”