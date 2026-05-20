Melanie Da Costa to take over from Dr Richard Friedland as Netcare CEO

Melanie Da Costa will take the reins from Dr Richard Friedland as the CEO of the South African hospital group, Netcare. After steering the ship since 2005, Friedland, who also co-founded Netcare, will relinquish his role as the hospital group’s chief at the end of the year.

Health policy expert Melanie Da Costa will take the reins from Dr Richard Friedland as the CEO of the South African hospital group, Netcare. Image supplied.

Critical appointment

As Friedland’s retirement closes one of the most consequential chapters in South Africa's private healthcare, Da Costa’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the country's healthcare.

The sector is navigating the implementation of the National Health Insurance Act, evolving regulatory and funding dynamics, and the rapid acceleration of digital health, data and AI.

Friedland said he is confident he is leaving Netcare in the strongest possible hands.

“Melanie is an exceptional leader and a person of deep integrity. I have watched her grow from establishing our Health Policy Unit to becoming one of the most respected voices in South African healthcare,” he said.

“She understands Netcare —our people, our purpose, our strategy and the contribution we make to the country.

“Netcare is more than a company; it is a community of more than 18,000 people who turn up every day to care for others.

“I will hand over the leadership of that community with pride and with absolute confidence in Melanie’s ability to take it forward.”

Friedland’s leadership

A co-founder of Netcare, Friedland has led the group for more than three decades, building it into a leading and respected healthcare provider employing more than 18,000 people.

Under his stewardship, Netcare founded several new divisions, including Netcare 911, Netcare Diagnostics and Netcare Plus, and established itself as an internationally recognised leader in environmental sustainability and digital innovation in healthcare.

“Dr Friedland pioneered and led the development of the group’s long-term person-centred health and care strategy, underpinned by digitisation, data and AI-driven innovation, which has positioned Netcare at the forefront of healthcare transformation,” said Alex Maditsi, chairman of the Netcare board.

“He also initiated and led the group’s environmental sustainability strategy, which has positioned Netcare as a global leader in this field.

“We also acknowledge his inspirational leadership from the frontline of Netcare and the broader healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Most experienced candidate

Da Costa, who is currently serving as Netcare’s executive director of strategy and health policy, will assume the role of CEO designate on 1 June 2026, working alongside Friedland through a six-month transition.

She formally takes over as CEO on 1 January 2027, with Friedland retiring from the board on 31 December 2026.

At the board’s request, Friedland has agreed to serve as strategic advisor to the board and the CEO on a consultancy basis from 1 January until 30 June 2027.

With more than two decades of experience spanning funder negotiations, health policy, capital markets, and operational leadership, Da Costa is widely regarded in the industry as one of the most experienced candidates to take on the role.

“Da Costa is a respected industry leader with the capacity to deliver operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and continued execution of Netcare’s strategy in service of our patients, partners, employees, medical aid schemes and suppliers,” said Maditsi.

“She brings strategic acumen, commercial discipline, a growth mindset and a deep appreciation of the role that health technology and innovation play in driving differentiation and sustainable growth.

“Over more than 20 years at Netcare, she has made an extraordinary contribution to the group, earning broad-based respect across the organisation and among its stakeholders.

“She is, without question, the right person to lead Netcare into the future.”

A privilege

Da Costa, a chartered financial analyst (CFA) who holds a Master of Commerce from the University of South Africa and a BCom Honours from the University of the Witwatersrand, says it is a privilege to take on the role at such a consequential moment for the sector.

“It is the honour of my career to be entrusted with leading Netcare,” she said.

“Our sector is being reshaped by policy reform, by the expectations of the people we serve and by the extraordinary possibilities that digital and data-driven care now open up.

“Netcare’s strategy is clear, our people are exceptional, and our commitment to person-centred health and care is unwavering.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside Richard for two decades.

“The Netcare he leaves is not the Netcare he found – he and the team have built it into one of the most respected healthcare organisations on the continent.

“I am profoundly grateful for his mentorship and committed to building on the extraordinary foundation he and the team have laid.”

Key to national health policy

Da Costa joined Netcare in 2006 to establish its health policy unit and has since played a key role in shaping national health policy through evidence-based engagement with policymakers, regulators and funders.

She subsequently led the group’s acquisition of mental health provider Akeso and served as its managing director.

She is a member of Netcare’s finance committee, serves on the National Renal Care Board and is a former chairperson of the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA).