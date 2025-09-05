Medico appoints Dr Nkateko Munisi as board chairperson

MediCo CFI has appointed Dr Nkateko David Munisi, who will replace Advocate Barend Esterhuyzen as he steps down after founding MediCo 10 years ago, as its new board chairperson. Esterhuyzen will remain invested in MediCo CFI as a material shareholder.

Dr. Nkateko Munisi, new chairperson of MediCo, and outgoing chair, Adv. Barend Esterhuyzen, who founded MediCo CFI in 2015. Image supplied.

MediCo was established to provide banking services such as capital, financial services, medical equipment rental and investment opportunities to medical professionals in South Africa.

The CFI is strictly regulated by the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank as a taking, credit and financial institution.

The appointment of Munisi leads to a new era for MediCo, with the application for a fully-fledged Mutual Bank license and conversion from a co-op to a public company.

Munisi said he is excited about the application of the Mutual Bank structure, which offers MediCo the opportunity to expand into new markets, invest in innovation and enhance members' experience.

A seasoned healthcare professional, corporate governance expert and community leader, Munisi has more than 30 years of experience in medical practice, healthcare leadership and investment strategy.

As the current CEO of SAMDP Group Holdings (SGH), he oversees strategic growth and healthcare-related investments.

His extensive governance experience includes serving as a non-executive director at Afrocentric, chairperson of Resultant Finance, chairperson of the Bertha Gxowa Hospital Board, and advisory roles with the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund Medical Panel.

Over the years, Munisi has made significant contributions to MediCo’s governance, serving on the credit and investment committees of MediCo and in strategic oversight roles.

Munisi’s career reflects a strong commitment to advancing healthcare access, building sustainable medical networks and driving innovation within both the health and financial sectors.

His leadership has extended beyond medicine into community service, with long-standing involvement in educational, charitable and elder care organisations.

On his new role at MediCo, Munisi said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the board of MediCo.

“The financial institution has a critical role in supporting healthcare professionals and strengthening the cooperative financial services sector.

“I look forward to working with the board and management team to ensure strong governance, drive sustainable growth, and create greater value for our members and stakeholders.

“The growth of the country’s health economy and strengthening health systems across the country is at the root of our vision.”