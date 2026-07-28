Sapics conference highlights African supply chain priorities

Around 600 supply chain professionals from across Africa and beyond gathered in Cape Town for the 48th annual Sapics Conference, where discussions centred on strengthening supply chains through collaboration, infrastructure investment, technology adoption and skills development.

Source: Supplied | Best Speaker Award Winner Renier Louw with SAPICS directors Jonathan Mphake and Regina Naicker (left) and SAPICS president Thato Moloi (right)

Held at the Century City Conference Centre from 19 to 22 July 2026, the conference featured local and international speakers, industry experts, thought leaders and supply chain practitioners who shared insights into the opportunities and challenges shaping modern supply chains.

Opening keynote discussions focused on public-private collaboration, infrastructure investment and the growth of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Other topics on the agenda included talent development, artificial intelligence adoption, healthcare supply chains, robotics, resilience, warehouse management transformation, quick commerce, inventory optimisation and sustainability.

Transnet outlines recovery efforts

Transnet Group chief executive Adv Michelle Phillips delivered the opening keynote, providing an overview of the organisation's recovery journey and progress across its operating divisions.

She highlighted the importance of localisation to reduce costs, strengthen supply chain resilience and create employment opportunities. Phillips also addressed challenges facing the organisation, including corruption involving some Transnet supply chain officials, and reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to ethical governance.

The conference's second keynote speaker was Demitta Gyang, director of Customs Administration at the AfCFTA Secretariat.

In his welcome address, Sapics president Thato Moloi acknowledged Transnet's role in supporting South Africa's economy and supply chains and thanked the organisation for its involvement as the conference's Diamond Sponsor.

"This year's hugely successful 48th Annual Conference was a fitting way to celebrate Sapics' 60th anniversary because it reflected everything the organisation stands for. Sapics is the community and the voice of supply chain professionals across the continent, and our goal is to connect people and enable critical conversations that drive collaboration and knowledge sharing.

"The conference brought together like-minded people from across sectors and across Africa, all united by a shared belief in the power of supply chains and a commitment to investing in the growth and professionalism of our industry."

Conference recognises industry excellence

Awards presented at the closing dinner recognised outstanding speakers, workshops, written papers and exhibitors.

Best Written Paper was awarded to Eleanor Red Louw from MANE in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for You're Too Direct: A South African's Journey to Cross-Cultural Stakeholder Influence.

Best Workshop went to Sanjay Saha and Dr Andrew Brown from Bee Skilled Global, India, for the Masterclass on Transformational Leadership.

Best Speaker was awarded to Renier Louw from Inhance Supply Chain Solutions, South Africa, and Dax Puttergill from Spar Group, South Africa, for the presentation SPAR2U: Skip the Aisles, We Bring the Smiles.

Most Innovative Speaker went to Dr Mark Fuller from Afrilean Consulting, South Africa, for the presentation TIPS: A Managerial Leadership Framework for Navigating Chaos in SCM.

The winning exhibition stands were:

• Best Booth: Smartee

• Best Single Stand: CEVA Logistics

• Best Multi Stand: DHL

Lifetime achievers honoured

As part of Sapics's 60th anniversary celebrations, the organisation introduced Lifetime Achiever Awards recognising individuals for their long-standing contributions to supply chain management and Sapics.

The recipients were:

• Bill Schneider (a Sapics education partner for decades)

• Cobus Rossouw (past president)

• Colin Seftel (past board member)

• Ken Titmuss (past president)

• Liezl Smith (past president)

• Martin Bailey (past board member, speaker committee member, speaker and sponsor)

• MJ Schoemaker (past president)

• Tracy Cheetham (past president)

• Kea Mpane (past president, presented in absentia)

• Mungo Park (past president, presented in absentia)

• Jenny Froome (past Sapics COO and conference organiser, presented in absentia)