7 reasons workers suffer mid-year blues... and what to do about it

As we find ourselves in the middle of the year, you’ve probably said this sometime in this period: “I am tired, but I don’t know why.”

Image source: Drazen Zigic from Magnific.com

Following conversations with different people and settings, I’ve concluded that this is a different kind of fatigue. It is not necessarily burnout or a major crisis but more of a lingering sense of mental exhaustion, reduced motivation and the feeling that the year is somehow moving faster than our energy can keep up.

If you have found yourself feeling simultaneously wired and tired, struggling to focus, or wondering why your enthusiasm has faded, you are certainly not alone. The reality is that mid-year fatigue is both a human and neurological experience.

1. The winter effect is real

For those of us living in South Africa, winter can significantly affect our energy levels. Less sunlight exposure can influence serotonin production and mood regulation. Shorter days affect melatonin, which can make us feel sleepier and less energised. We also tend to exercise less, spend more time indoors and become less socially connected.

In many ways, our bodies are responding exactly as they were designed to, yet we continue to expect ourselves to perform as though it is spring. We judge ourselves for not having the same energy we had in January, forgetting that our biology is responding to shorter days, reduced movement and six months of accumulated demands.

2. Your nervous system keeps score

One of the biggest drivers of mid-year fatigue is not necessarily what happened this week, but rather what has happened over the past six months. January often starts with fresh goals, motivation, and possibility, and then, subsequently, comes months of sustained effort, problem-solving, emotional labour, and constant adaptation.

Eventually, the nervous system begins to show signs of wear. This is where the concept of recovery debt becomes incredibly important. Recovery debt occurs when the energy we spend consistently exceeds the energy we restore.

Much like financial debt accumulates when we spend more than we earn, recovery debt develops when we continually withdraw from our physical, emotional and mental reserves without replenishing them.

It happens quietly. Here’s how:

Sleeping an hour less every night



Working through lunch – first a once-off and then every day and you call it “multitasking”



Being available on WhatsApp after hours



Taking care of children or ageing parents



Skipping exercise



Delaying your leave (OR working while being on leave)



Having or making little time for hobbies, fun or meaningful connection

None of these may seem significant in isolation; however, they create an increasing energy deficit. The question to ask is: At what cost are you functioning this way?

3. Why motivation feels harder

Our brains are prediction machines. At the beginning of the year, novelty, possibility and new goals stimulate dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with motivation and anticipation.

By mid-year, the novelty has worn off. Projects may be taking longer than expected and rewards may still feel far away. Routines become repetitive and many people realise they are behind on goals they set for themselves.

This creates a gap between expectations and reality. Emotionally, this can show up as disappointment, self-criticism, reduced confidence and a sense of feeling stuck.

Often, people believe they have lost motivation. In reality, they may simply have exhausted their cognitive and emotional resources.

4. The hidden burden of decision fatigue

By June and July, most people have already made thousands of decisions. Leaders, in particular, are carrying an invisible cognitive load where they are navigating organisational pressures while simultaneously supporting their teams through uncertainty, change and increasing demands.

At the same time, many people are also processing family concerns, financial pressures, health worries and broader societal uncertainty. Even when we are not consciously thinking about these issues, they consume mental bandwidth.

This is why many people experience increased irritability, procrastination, reduced patience and difficulty concentrating. Your stress barrel is full. I am here to tell you that you shouldn’t be thinking that you have become less resilient. In reality, you have simply become emotionally and mentally depleted.

5. Energy management matters more than time management

One of the most powerful questions we can ask ourselves at this time is what needs to be replenished? Too often, we focus exclusively on managing our time when what we truly need to manage is our energy. What gives you energy? What drains it?

Common energy leaks include unresolved conflict, excessive meetings, perfectionism, overcommitment, constant notifications and multitasking. Sustainable performance requires us to become more intentional about protecting and restoring our energy.

6. Why holidays don't always fix it

Many people take a week off and return wondering why they still feel exhausted.

Recovery is about far more than simply being absent from work. True recovery requires quality sleep, psychological detachment from work, meaningful relationships, movement, enjoyment, autonomy and play.

You cannot necessarily undo six months of depletion in five days.

7. Carrying everyone else’s (hidden) weight

For many leaders, and particularly for women, the fatigue experienced at this time of year extends far beyond the workplace. Many find themselves belonging to what researchers refer to as the “sandwich generation” - simultaneously supporting children while increasingly caring for ageing parents.

This can mean coordinating medical appointments, providing emotional support, managing finances, helping with caregiving responsibilities, attending school events, ensuring everyone else's needs are met, all while maintaining a demanding career and attempting to take care of themselves.

The challenge is that much of this work is invisible. The brain does not differentiate between "work stress" and "life stress". It simply experiences demand.

Every concern about a parent's health, every mental note about school activities, every decision about household responsibilities consumes cognitive and emotional resources.

This hidden load is often why so many women say: "I am tired, but I haven't necessarily done anything extraordinary today." In the background, they have been carrying the mental and emotional weight of multiple roles simultaneously.

Neuroscience reminds us that our brains have finite attentional resources, whereby constantly switching between employee, leader, mother, daughter, partner and caregiver creates what psychologists refer to as cognitive load.

Many high-performing women have become exceptionally skilled at keeping all the balls in the air.

I am here today to challenge you to ask yourself a question: “Should I have to carry them all alone?” Perhaps one of the most important mid-year reflections is asking ourselves: What support do I need? What can I let go of? Where do I need to ask for help?

Sustainable performance was never meant to be an individual sport. Even the strongest among us need spaces where we can put some of the balls down and where someone can support us.

A mid-year check-In

This is your invitation to pause and reflect and ask yourself:

Physical: How is my sleep, movement and nutrition?



How is my sleep, movement and nutrition? Mental: Where am I experiencing cognitive overload? What boundaries need strengthening?



Where am I experiencing cognitive overload? What boundaries need strengthening? Emotional: What emotions have I not processed? Which relationships need attention? What unresolved issue is impacting me?



What emotions have I not processed? Which relationships need attention? What unresolved issue is impacting me? Purpose: Do I still feel connected to what matters most?

In closing

Mid-year fatigue is not necessarily a sign that people have become less resilient or less committed. More often, it is a sign that they have been carrying significant responsibilities for a prolonged period without enough opportunity for recovery.

For many leaders and working women, the load extends far beyond the office walls.

Sustainable performance is ultimately how intentionally we restore, replenish and seek support along the way.