Dr Shay Ganesh.

How does employee well-being drive productivity, performance, and long-term organisational value?

Employee well-being drives productivity, performance, and long-term organisational value by supporting healthier, more engaged employees, encouraging prevention and early intervention, and creating workplaces where people can perform at their best.

This guide explores the role of wellness and mental health in corporate healthcare and why they have become critical components of modern employee benefit strategies. It also explains what you should consider when designing an effective workplace wellness programme.

What is corporate wellness?

Corporate wellness refers to programmes and initiatives designed to support the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of employees. Dr Shay Ganesh, head of innovation at Medihelp explains that its overarching goal is to unlock human potential in the workplace, and it does this through programmes that may target preventive health measures, mental health support, chronic condition management, health education and awareness.

Why employee wellness has become a business priority

Healthy employees are generally more productive and engaged. Conversely, employees experiencing stress, anxiety, burnout, or fatigue are more likely to struggle with reduced productivity, absenteeism, presenteeism, and disengagement. This changing understanding of employee health has transformed the role of corporate healthcare.

According to Dr Ganesh, the focus is no longer solely on treating illness. Increasingly, corporate healthcare includes preventing health risks, supporting mental well-being, and improving overall workforce performance. “For employers, this shift is firstly about showing employees that they are cared for in ways that matter. At the same time, it contributes to improved productivity, stronger employee resilience, and organisational sustainability.”

Employee wellness: Key statistics

Statistic Why employers should care R16 – 19 billion The estimated annual cost of employee mental health challenges to South African organisations R161bn The estimated annual cost of unaddressed mental health conditions to the South African economy 1 in 4 people Experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives – World Health Organisation estimate (WHO) 76% of employees Report experiencing burnout at least sometimes (Gallup/global studies) Every R1 invested in mental health returns approximately R4 Through improved health and productivity (WHO)

The business case for workplace wellness

According to the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), 2024 figures show that employee mental health issues may cost the economy an estimated R250bn each year. This highlights the significant impact employee wellness can have on organisations.

That is why many organisations have implemented wellness programmes. When designed effectively, these programmes can deliver a range of benefits, including:

Reduced absenteeism , as employees take fewer sick days.



, as employees take fewer sick days. Lower presenteeism , helping employees remain focused and productive while at work.



, helping employees remain focused and productive while at work. Improved productivity , as healthier employees tend to perform more effectively and consistently.



, as healthier employees tend to perform more effectively and consistently. Higher employee engagement, because well-being initiatives demonstrate that the organisation values its people.

In recent years, and particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic, workplace wellness has expanded beyond physical wellness to place greater emphasis on mental health. With good reason: anxiety, depression, stress, burnout, and the struggle to achieve work-life balance contribute to higher staff turnover.

“That’s why providing access to support early on is crucial; it may prevent more serious health and performance issues later,” says Dr Ganesh.

Key components of an effective wellness strategy

Dr Ganesh notes that this changing understanding of overall employee well-being has transformed the design of corporate wellness strategies.

“Where once we may have incorporated offerings like gym memberships, annual health screenings and employee assistance programmes, the trend today has shifted towards more targeted initiatives that tap into current thinking, addressing issues like longevity, healthspan (how long a person remains healthy and active), rather than simply lifespan, and biohacking,” Dr Ganesh explains.

Prevention and personalised support

As Dr Ganesh explains, “taking these insights into account, contemporary corporate wellness programmes can achieve the best results if they are ultra-personalised or tailored to each employee’s health risks and goals”. This is made possible by implementing digital health assessments, providing genetic or metabolic insights, and offering preventive screenings and then using the data gathered through these initiatives to develop action plans.

“It’s crucial to note that a well-designed programme goes beyond once-off initiatives,” Dr Ganesh says. She adds that key components of a programme include preventive healthcare, such as health screenings, risk assessments, and early detection programmes.

Supporting mental well-being and resilience

Mental health support is another key component of an effective wellness programme. This may include access to counselling, employee assistance programmes, and stress management tools.

Organisations can further embed mental wellness into their programmes by including initiatives that build resilience, such as mindfulness and cognitive coaching, or teaching burnout prevention and coping mechanisms.

Optimising employee performance

Dr Ganesh adds that, increasingly, wellness innovation is based on research and the insights it reveals. Two of the most important insights to emerge in recent years are that we are living in an energy economy where energy, rather than time, is the limiting factor affecting productivity.

“We need to manage biological energy systems rather than time in order to encourage sustainable performance,” Dr Ganesh explains.

For instance, organisations need to appreciate that cognitive load has a major impact on decision-making, and that energy cycles affect employees’ capacity to innovate and create. Research suggests that leaders with higher physiological resilience frequently outperform their peers.

This goes hand in hand with another insight: the hidden cost of cognitive load. Cognitive exhaustion has been recognised as a significant risk to strategy execution because decision fatigue reduces performance, stress hormones reduce the ability to think strategically, and chronic stress takes a toll on both creativity and innovation.

A third factor to consider is how your wellness programme can contribute to optimal performance. This includes teaching employees how to optimise sleep and nutrition, tracking their biometrics and offering cognitive performance training.

Digital health and sustained behaviour change

With the world increasingly looking to AI for automation, it is not surprising that digital health is playing a growing role in workplace wellness. Dr Ganesh recommends including telemedicine and digital therapeutics as part of the programme.

“The accent is on providing access,” she points out.

Finally, employees are more likely to engage with a programme if it is engaging. Techniques such as gamification, rewards, nudges, and incentives are all science-based methods of driving and, more importantly, sustaining behaviour change.

Initiatives to support chronic condition management should also be included, such as ongoing support for long-term conditions or programmes that educate employees and encourage adherence to medication.

Ongoing communication can boost employee engagement, Dr Ganesh continues.

“While wellness initiatives might seem like nice-to-haves or soft benefits, their impact is measurable,” she states. “Organisations benefit from improved team dynamics, while individuals display better concentration and decision-making, and reduced fatigue and burnout.”

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For this reason, many leading organisations no longer view wellness as optional; they see it as a driver of performance and resilience.

Medihelp’s own approach to corporate wellness is a case in point. The company launched the Fitt wellness app in 2025. This digital well-being platform, which is being trialled in-house, covers a broad spectrum of health-related issues. It offers nutritional information, live in-app facial scanning technology that provides a health check in two minutes, workout videos, wellness webinars, personal coaching services, goal-setting tools, and a rewards system that allocates points for daily activity and participation in challenges, as well as a mechanism to redeem points earned.

How can employers ensure that their wellness programmes are effective?

It is one thing to understand the importance of a holistic wellness programme – but designing one that is truly effective is quite another.

Dr Ganesh notes that the programme should, first and foremost, align with workforce needs. Different employee groups require different types of support. For example, executives may need support with the demands of decision-making, while sales staff may experience the pressures of meeting targets. Whatever their role, it should be easy for employees to access the support they need.

She also advises that companies integrate wellness into healthcare benefits. “Wellness should not sit separately. It should be part of the broader healthcare solution,” she says.

Finally, organisations should track outcomes like absenteeism, employee engagement, and healthcare utilisation to measure the programme’s impact. This makes it possible to identify areas that may require refinement to improve engagement, increase uptake, and ensure the programme remains relevant.

Common challenges faced by employers

Measuring impact is important for other reasons, too: “Pinpointing possible reasons for failure will help you to address them timeously,” Dr Ganesh observes.

She identifies low employee engagement as one of the most common challenges. Quite simply, a programme cannot achieve its aims if employees do not participate.

To improve participation, it is important to understand why participation is low. According to Dr Ganesh, the reasons generally fall into two categories. Firstly, programmes that consist of multiple disconnected initiatives or fragmented solutions are less effective. Secondly, employees may simply be unaware of the support available to them.

The future of corporate healthcare

Dr Ganesh believes the future of workplace healthcare will be increasingly preventive, personalised, and integrated, with greater emphasis on mental health, early intervention, and holistic well-being.

As organisations design future workplace wellness programmes, they will also have to respond to changing workforce dynamics. For instance, as Gen Z becomes a larger part of the workforce, well-being is becoming an increasingly important consideration alongside career growth and development when choosing an employer.

Organisations that respond to these changing needs by providing inclusive support that addresses physical, mental, emotional, and financial well-being, while recognising employees’ individual needs, are more likely to emerge as employers of choice.

Conclusion

Wellness and mental health are no longer secondary considerations in corporate healthcare, says Dr Ganesh. They play a key role in bolstering employee performance, organisational resilience, and long-term sustainability.

“Employers that invest in well-being are not just supporting their employees. They are strengthening their business,” Dr Ganesh concludes.

About Medihelp

With more than 120 years of healthcare heritage, Medihelp is South Africa’s oldest self-administered medical scheme. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organisation, Medihelp exists solely for the benefit of its members, delivering accessible, sustainable healthcare solutions supported by personalised service and healthcare expertise.

Through a holistic approach to wellness, innovative health initiatives, and a commitment to helping people thrive, Medihelp supports nearly 195 000 lives and empowers individuals, families, and employers to invest in long-term health and well-being.



