Rethinking corporate wellness: From perks to performance

Most corporate wellness programmes fail – not because organisations don’t care, but because they’ve been measuring the wrong thing.

Speaking at the recent ASI wellness event at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Dr Shay Ganesh, head of innovation at Medihelp Medical Scheme said, “For years, wellness has been framed as an employee benefit: gym memberships, step challenges, and medical aid cover. While well-intentioned, these interventions often sit at the periphery of business strategy, disconnected from what truly drives organisational success.

“But, what if the problem isn’t effort – but perspective?

“What if wellness innovation doesn’t come from doing more, but from measuring differently?”

The shift: From wellness to human performance

A fundamental shift is underway. “We’ve seen that leading organisations, Medihelp included, are beginning to reframe wellness not as a cost centre or compliance exercise, but as a driver of human performance,” said Dr Ganesh.

The old model is familiar:

Wellness equals gym benefits and healthy food discounts



Wellness equals step challenges whether it works for the individual or not



Wellness equals healthcare cover that’s often not suited to the individuals’ needs

The emerging model looks very different:

Wellness equals human performance



Wellness equals cognitive capacity



Wellness equals resilience and adaptability

This shift is not semantic; it’s strategic.

“The organisations that will lead in the next decade are those that understand human performance as a measurable, optimisable asset,” said Dr Ganesh. “We need to move beyond wellness as a programme and start thinking about it as a system that unlocks human potential.”

The science of human potential

Three key research insights are reshaping how we understand performance in the workplace.

1. The energy economy

For decades, productivity has been managed through time: hours worked, deadlines met, calendars optimised.

But research increasingly shows that energy - not time - is the true limiting factor.

Cognitive fatigue leads to poorer decision-making



Energy cycles directly influence innovation capacity



Leaders with higher physiological resilience consistently outperform peers

The implication is profound: sustainable performance comes from managing biological energy systems, not just schedules.

2. The hidden cost of cognitive load

Modern executives are operating under unprecedented cognitive pressure.

The consequences are measurable:

Decision fatigue erodes executive effectiveness



Elevated stress hormones impair strategic thinking



Chronic overload diminishes creativity and innovation

This leads to a provocative but increasingly validated idea:

The biggest risk to strategy execution isn’t competition; it’s cognitive exhaustion in leadership teams.

3. Human performance is now measurable

Until recently, human performance was considered too complex, too subjective to quantify in meaningful ways.

That’s changing.

“Advances in behavioural science, wearable technology, and data analytics now allow organisations to measure aspects of performance that were previously invisible – from energy and recovery to cognitive load and engagement.

A simple reality check: The 30-second test

Consider this:

Raise your hand if you:

Slept seven hours last night



Exercised this week



Had uninterrupted thinking time today



Properly disconnected from work yesterday

In most leadership rooms, very few hands go up.

And yet, these simple behaviours are among the strongest predictors of sustained performance, decision quality, and leadership effectiveness.

The gap between what we know and how we operate is where performance is lost.

The future of corporate wellness

If the old model is no longer sufficient, what comes next?

“I believe that three emerging trends are shaping the future of corporate wellness – and, more importantly, corporate performance.”

1. Precision wellness

The era of one-size-fits-all wellness programmes is ending.

Forward-thinking organisations are moving toward personalised health and performance insights, tailored to individual needs, roles, and contexts. This allows interventions to be relevant, timely, and impactful.

2. Human capital intelligence

Just as companies measure financial capital with precision, they are beginning to measure human capital with equal rigour.

This includes:

Resilience



Energy levels



Cognitive performance



Engagement

These are no longer “soft” metrics – they are leading indicators of business performance.

3. Thriving cultures

The most successful organisations will not simply support wellness – they will design environments that enable people to perform at their edge.

This means:

Creating space for deep thinking



Reducing unnecessary cognitive load



Enabling recovery and renewal



Building cultures where high performance is sustainable

From care to capability

Corporate wellness has long been rooted in care – and that remains essential.

But the next evolution is about capability .

It’s about recognising that human performance is not infinite, that energy is a finite resource, and that the organisations who understand and optimise this reality will outperform those who don’t.

Or, as Dr Shay Ganesh put it:

“The future of wellness isn’t about benefits – it’s about unlocking human potential at scale. That’s where the real competitive edge lies. ”

In the end, the question for business leaders is no longer whether to invest in wellness.

It’s whether they are ready to measure – and maximise – what truly drives performance.



