Why self-administered medical schemes make sense

As the name suggests, a self-administered medical scheme simply manages its own administration instead of outsourcing these functions to a third-party administrator. From claims processing and member services to compliance and governance, this straightforward approach has significant advantages for members.

Unlike schemes that rely on external companies for back-office operations, self-administered schemes keep everything in-house. This direct control eliminates the middleman and aligns operations more closely with member needs.

More personal, hands-on service

Self-administration usually results in more personalised, responsive support. As Tirsa Briel, Medihelp’s manager of Distribution Channel Support and Retention puts it: “It’s like running your own health club.” Self-administered schemes can offer greater independence and flexibility in how they serve their members.

Cost savings without third-party fees

By handling administration internally, these schemes avoid external administration fees, per-member-per-month administration charges, and the profit margins typically built into outsourced contracts. Medihelp’s head of Marketing, Lien Potgieter, explains: “There is no commercial markup to pay; the savings stay within the scheme.”

Greater control and faster decisions

Direct oversight of claims, membership, contributions, provider payments, data management, and service standards enables tighter control and quicker responses. This leads to faster decision-making, more agile process adjustments, and better operational accuracy.

Stronger governance and accountability

“With administrative functions in-house, self-administered schemes maintain a direct line of accountability to the scheme’s Board of Trustees,” says Potgieter. There’s no reliance on external parties for regulatory compliance, allowing more effective quality controls and reduced governance risks.

Member interests always come first

While all registered medical schemes must prioritise member interests, not profit, the absence of external administration margins reinforces this in a self-administered environment.

“Operational decisions are never driven by a profit motive,” Potgieter notes. “Contributions are used transparently and sustainably for member benefits. This builds trust and supports long-term stability.”

Adaptability and flexibility

Self-administered schemes can offer greater customisation and flexibility by tailoring plans, communication, service workflows, and member touchpoints more readily. They can innovate quickly, for example, in wellness programmes or benefit design, without waiting for an external administrator to prioritise their needs. According to Ritesh Ramdeen, Medihelp’s Corporate Growth and Engagement manager, “Benefits can be shaped to suit member needs rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.” And Briel adds that this flexibility extends to technology: “Schemes can choose and customise their own IT systems without being tied to an administrator’s platform, further enabling innovation and better integration with member-facing tools.”

Better data = smarter decisions

Potgieter points out that having ownership of their data provides real-time insights for self-administered schemes. It enables quicker fraud and waste detection and improved trend analysis. All this supports stronger benefit design, actuarial modelling, and cost control – ultimately delivering greater value to members.

Improved member experience

Self-administration also means the scheme controls the tone of communication, its service levels, turnaround times, and complaint handling. “Member experience becomes part of the scheme’s identity,” says Potgieter, “because it isn’t outsourced to an anonymous administrator.”

Stronger employee engagement

For employees of the scheme as well as employees who are part of group memberships, Ramdeen says that personalised service means quicker resolutions and tailored support. It’s a powerful tool to strengthen employee engagement. In addition, it becomes easier to integrate company wellness initiatives with the medical scheme.

To this, Potgieter adds: “Perhaps most valuable, when the people responsible for looking after members work for the scheme and not an external company, it creates an environment that enhances alignment between employee culture and organisational values. There’s pride and ownership in serving ‘our members’, and decisions naturally support member-centric outcomes. And this strengthens internal cohesion and purpose.”

Built for long-term stability

Self-administered schemes often show greater financial sustainability through lower cost ratios, more responsible financial stewardship, and stable reserves. Potgieter explains that cost-saving benefits compound over years instead of being paid out as administration fees. And Ramdeen agrees: “If claims are lower than expected, the surplus remains with the organisation rather than an external administrator.”

In an industry where regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, member trust, and long-term viability are intertwined, self-administration stands out as a deliberate choice. It enables schemes to respond directly to real needs, protect their financial health, and foster genuine alignment between governance, employees, and members.



