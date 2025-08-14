Courage, compassion, and consistency: A journey from zero to 1,300 clients

Some people chase success. Others build it slowly, guided by purpose, family, and a deep desire to help. For Martin Loots , becoming a successful medical aid adviser wasn’t just a career move. It was a leap of faith built on courage, compassion, and consistency.

When Martin joined Medihelp’s adviser network in 2014, he had no clients, guarantees, or roadmap. What he had was a strong work ethic, a heart for service, and people who believed in him.

Today, 11 years later, Martin manages a thriving book of over 1,300 medical aid members, many of whom feel more like family than clients.

A fresh start, supported from day one

Martin’s journey into medical aid wasn’t linear. The former paratrooper had tried life insurance, spent two years on a working holiday in Europe, and even joined his brother in a business venture in the US. Following his father’s footsteps into insurance felt natural, but finding his true calling took time.

Everything changed when he discovered his passion for medical aid and partnered with actor Ryno Hattingh, who some of you might know from Konings and Getroud met Rugby.

“I had nothing, and I needed speed,” says Martin. “Ryno helped me get into the business. My parents and parents-in-law also saw the potential and helped us tremendously in those first two years.”

But even with that support, starting from zero in the medical aid industry seemed impossible. Then came the professional breakthrough. Martin was introduced to Alda Meiring, who heads Medihelp’s upsell programme. “They provided me with office space in their Arcadia building for two to three days a week. Leads started coming in, and within a year, I had over 300 members. By the second year, I’d doubled that.”

The combination of family belief and professional partnership created the perfect foundation. “You can’t build a business from zero without help from people who believe in you,” Martin reflects. “Medihelp gave me the springboard, but my family gave me the courage to jump.”

Turning clients into community

Martin’s success is grounded in real human relationships.

“Our clients become friends. We check in before surgeries. We’re there during emergencies. One client called me at 10pm on a Saturday while her husband experienced a medical emergency. That’s how personal it gets.”

This emotional connection underpins everything Martin does, and it’s part of what makes his service feel so different. He’s not just selling medical cover, he’s showing up for people in real moments of need.

Making digital personal

Long before remote work became mainstream, Martin pioneered digital-first client service. “Medihelp taught me that medical aid can be sold online effectively. Since then, we’ve worked from anywhere. Even after moving from Gauteng to the Cape, there was no business disruption.”

He praises Medihelp’s digital infrastructure. “The Adviser Zone and website are among the best in the industry.” But technology never replaces the human touch. “We train clients to use the Medihelp app and submit queries digitally. But we’re still here every day when they need us most.”

Living with purpose and heart

Martin’s story is also a love story. He and his wife, Michelle, built the business together. “She’s my everything. None of this would exist without her.” Their son Ruan is joining the team, creating a second-generation family business.

Martin also lives with purpose outside the office. “I aim to live a balanced life. I train hard, enjoy a glass of wine with friends, and stay grounded in my faith. God is my foundation.”

From Ironman races and parachuting to Hyrox and scuba diving, he lives life fully and applies the same energy to his work. “Helping people is why I do this.”

Wisdom for the next generation

Martin’s advice to young advisers is rooted in experience and humility:

1. Start small, but start now

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. Young people expect overnight success, but this business rewards those who show up daily and build relationships one client at a time.”

2. Accept help, but own your journey

“You can’t do it alone – I certainly couldn’t. Ask for support and learn from mentors, but don’t expect shortcuts. No one can build your career for you.”

3. Train and educate your clients

“Train your clients to go digital. It’s more efficient than sorting out queries over the phone. Also, make sure you know the rules of the products you sell, and explain them clearly to help educate your clients.”

4. Be honest and transparent

“There are a lot of technicalities in medical aid: claims that won’t be paid, exclusions, and co-payments. Give good advice, even when it’s difficult. It’s hard to tell a client a claim won’t be paid, but I’d rather be direct and transparent. That’s what builds trust.”

5. Care about your clients and show it

What sets Martin apart is his compassion. Clients remember the service, not the sale. “Let your clients know you’re here for them. Check in with them. Say good luck before a surgery. Follow up. Those small touches make the biggest difference.”

More than a job – it's a calling

Martin doesn’t romanticise the work. Building a sustainable advisory practice demands consistency, resilience, and genuine care for people facing health uncertainties. But he’s also clear.

“This is a good career. If you’re honest, consistent, and put in the work, you can live a fulfilling life and really make a difference.”

His success, 1,300 clients who trust him with their most important healthcare decisions, proves that values-driven service isn’t just good ethics. It’s good business.

“If you do the job right,” Martin says, “it’s a career that gives back. You support your family. You help people. And you live with purpose.”

Ready to build a fulfilling career helping people navigate their healthcare needs? Discover how you can partner with Medihelp and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Connect with Martin on LinkedIn to reach out and get in touch.



