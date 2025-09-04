Medihelp partners with High5 to champion personal power values and inspire future leaders

Something magical happens when hearts connect through shared values. This is exactly what sparked Medihelp Medical Scheme’s involvement in the High5 campaign – a heartfelt initiative that teaches primary school children the power of values and healthy mental wellbeing.

The campaign’s organiser reached out to Medihelp after resonating deeply with our recent marketing message about personal power values – the belief that each person carries the ability to shape their own life through kindness, creativity, courage, health, fitness, and family.

Says Kay Cheytanov, founder and owner of 3RC, a youth marketing company, “Medihelp saw the vision of this project from the first meeting, and we couldn’t have done 2025 without their help. The fact that we could roll out to 80 primary schools in 3 regions is testament of Medihelp’s willingness to address the issues of anxiety and depression in our young children before it becomes even bigger issues that need medical care. We appreciate their involvement and passion for High5 and hope that this is the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

“At Medihelp, we believe that values are more than words on a wall; they are the heartbeat of how we live, work, and care,” says Lien Potgieter, head of Marketing and Communication at Medihelp. “The High5 campaign shares this heartbeat, helping young children understand that their values can be a compass for how they treat themselves and others.”

Through the High5 campaign, learners are not only introduced to important values, but are also encouraged to explore mental health in a safe, empowering way . They discover how resilience, empathy, and self-respect can guide their choices, shape their friendships, and nurture their dreams.

By joining forces, Medihelp and High5 aim to plant seeds that will grow into a generation of young South Africans who are not only healthy in body, but also strong in mind and heart.

Because when two hearts come together – one beating for children’s wellbeing, the other for values-driven living – the outcome is nothing short of magical.



