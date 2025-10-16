Medihelp inspired by South Africa’s young science visionaries

It was an evening alive with the brilliance of young minds, the wisdom of inspirational leaders, and the pride of parents and teachers who cheered on their learners. There were smiles, applause, and even tears of joy – all proof of the magic of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists , which this year celebrated its 45th anniversary of nurturing innovation, discovery, and potential.

Selucia Nair and Lien Potgieter hand over the prize to Yu-Yao Chen.

Lien Potgieter, head of marketing at Medihelp Medical Scheme, explains, “We had the privilege of being part of this extraordinary event, serving on the judging panel for the Biomedical and Medical Sciences category at the Young Scientist of the Year Awards . From the very first presentation, it was clear our youth are not only brimming with intelligence and creativity but also with compassion and a determination to create solutions that make the world a better place.

“As we spoke to each learner individually, their eyes lit up with passion as they shared their projects. We often found ourselves smiling in wonder, amazed by the originality of their ideas, the cleverness of their execution, and most of all the pride and confidence shining through as they presented. It was a series of unforgettable moments that filled us with hope for the future.”

The projects reflected a deep concern for both people and the environment and left Medihelp’s judging team humbled. Among the ground-breaking innovations were:

Natural solutions for wound care , rooted in traditional remedies and refined for modern medicine,



, rooted in traditional remedies and refined for modern medicine, A renal dialysis filtration system ingeniously made from coconut husks, banana peels, and charcoal,



ingeniously made from coconut husks, banana peels, and charcoal, A cutting-edge device designed to detect epileptic seizures an hour before they happen , giving patients critical time to prepare, and



, giving patients critical time to prepare, and An organ transplant container engineered to safeguard the gift of life.

“These young scientists reminded us that healthcare innovation doesn’t always need to come wrapped in expensive technology or chemical-heavy solutions,” says Potgieter. “Their ideas prove that with the right support and investment, our youth can create a future where quality healthcare is accessible to everyone.”

South Africa’s brightest #SmartBodies stood proudly alongside peers from Russia, Ireland, Ghana, and Namibia, turning the Expo into a truly global celebration of science, curiosity, and hope.

In the end, the Medihelp Special Award was presented to Yu-Yao Chen from Stellenbosch in the Western Cape for her remarkable project Bioprinting with algae-based bio-inks for wound healing and tissue regeneration. “In healthcare, wound care is critical – not only to save lives but also to prevent complications and readmissions. Yu-Yao’s work is a shining example of how empathy, imagination, and science can converge to address real-world needs and improve lives.

“For Medihelp, participating in this celebration was about so much more than recognising excellence. It was about bearing witness to the extraordinary potential of South Africa’s youth – young visionaries whose ideas can reshape healthcare for generations to come,” Potgieter concludes.

*The special award ceremony was held on 9 October at Emperors’ Palace in Kempton Park, Gauteng.